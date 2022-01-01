Go
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1125 Reviews

$$

71 Giroux St

Winnemucca, NV 89445

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Horchata$2.95
Bandera Dip
El Veggie Burrito$13.95
Carne Asada$15.95
Enchiladas Suizas$13.95
Pineapple Fanta$2.95
Crispy Chicken Taquitos$12.95
Kds Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
5 Tacos$12.95
Burrito Chihuaua$13.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

71 Giroux St, Winnemucca NV 89445

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Take Out
orange starNo Reviews
1055 W Fourth St Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
Bella Grazia
orange star5.0 • 34
316 South Bridge Street Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
Queso's Winnemucca
orange starNo Reviews
47 E Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV 52601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winnemucca

Bella Grazia
orange star5.0 • 34
316 South Bridge Street Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca

orange star4.3 • 1125 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston