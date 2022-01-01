City Winery

Go
650 NORTH AVENUE

Popular Items

CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
wine-marinated chicken wings, garlic-honey hot sauce, miso buttermilk with fries.
Rose All Day Tasting$10.00
2018 Espirit Gassier, CW Rose 2019, BTL CW Rose 2019 Tap, NV Markus Huber Sparling Rose... 2oz of each will be served on flights
Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale$3.50
CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake 2017 Glass$9.00
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Georgia Rose 2019 Glass$9.00
CW 404 Rose Bottle$18.00

Location

650 NORTH AVENUE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
