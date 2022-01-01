Cleo's Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches
Breakfast & Lunch.
Soup, Salad, Sandwiches and a large selection of Baked Goods.
9 W Jennings St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 W Jennings St
Newburgh IN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
