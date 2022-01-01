Coasty's Food Truck
Coasty's is a locally owned food truck here on the Gulf Coast. Our menu changes from day to day to keep it exciting and always fresh! Check out our "HOOK IT UP" options to make any item your own. We hope too see you at the truck!
12214 Mississippi Highway 57
Popular Items
Location
12214 Mississippi Highway 57
Vancleave MS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heavenly Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Hog BBQ Inc.
Mobile BBQ Trailer
EAT - DRINK - LOVE
Come enjoy fresh to order food, fantastic bayou views, immense outdoor seating, and exceptional customer care. Serving up breakfast, lunch, cocktails, catering, and take bake, all topped off with 701 Craft, our very own craft cocktail bar & gastropub! You won’t find anything like it on the Gulf Coast.
Eat Drink Love is the perfect event space, booking everything from business meetings to weddings!
Redbone’s
Where Bourbon Street meets Beale Street!
Come on down for some delicious food, tasty drinks and awesome live music. Since 2006!