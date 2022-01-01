Coasty's Food Truck

Go
Coasty's is a locally owned food truck here on the Gulf Coast. Our menu changes from day to day to keep it exciting and always fresh! Check out our "HOOK IT UP" options to make any item your own. We hope too see you at the truck!

12214 Mississippi Highway 57

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$12.00
Served on corn tortillas. Loaded wit steak, cheese, cilantro & red onion. Comes with sides of Birria consume & Coasty sour cream. 3 to an order
Steak N Cheese Wrap$14.00
Shredded sirloin steak, grilled onions & mushrooms, pepperjack cheese & garlic aioli drizzle. Comes with a side of au jus for dipping.
Island Chick Wrap$13.00
seasoned grilled chicken & grilled onions drizzled in our signature soy glaze, pineapple, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and garlic aioli Served wrap style in a large grilled flour tortilla
Spinach Artichoke$8.00
Crispy eggroll wraps loaded with our homemade spinach artichoke dip & dusted with grated parmesan cheese. Ranch for dipping. 3 to an order
Birria Ritos$14.00
Large grilled flour tortilla loaded with a shredded cheese mix, birria steak & fresh pico de gallo. Served burrito style with Coasty sour cream & birria consume for dipping
Gulf Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Served on grilled corn or flour tortillas with blackend Gulf shrimp, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese mix, fresh pico de gallo, our homemade sour cream & a lime wedge. 3 to an order
russet$5.00
Whole potato cut to order. Tossed in our signature fry seasoning. Sprinkled with salt
Jam'N Burger$10.00
Hand pressed all beef patty seasoned with our blend of spices. Served with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onion, dill pickle chips, homemade bacon jam spread & garlic aioli on grilled hawaiian bun. Comes dressed with Lettuce & Tomato.
Smoked tuna dip$12.00
Homemade slow smoked tuna dip. Served with fresh fried pita chips and a side of sriracha sauce
Location

12214 Mississippi Highway 57

Vancleave MS

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
