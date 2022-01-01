Go
Common Stock

Common Stock is a casually sophisticated neighborhood establishment, where approachable, nostalgic plates are prepared from scratch with obsessively sourced ingredients. Using a focus on genuine hospitality and thoughtfully orchestrated table service, Common Stock will offer an uncommon dining experience where guests will enjoy the comfort of full-service dining with the option to order prior to seating. Common Stock is a new breed of restaurant, where speed and efficiency intersect with grace and hospitality.
***TO BEST SERVE OUR GUESTS, WE ASK ALL MODIFIED OR SPECIAL ORDERS TO BE PLACED IN PERSON WITH A MANAGER***

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3805 Fifth Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)

UMAMI FRIES$4.00
JIDORI CHIX$23.00
HALF BRUSSELS$6.00
TRUFFLE FRIES$7.00
BRUSSELS CAESAR$14.00
BURGER$14.00
CUBANO$13.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
SD LOADED MASH$6.00
Upscale
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3805 Fifth Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
