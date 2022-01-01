Go
Copper Common

Currently offering takeout and dine-in service.

PIZZA • GRILL

111 E Broadway, #190 • $$

Avg 4 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Riblets$16.00
St Louis style pork riblets lightly fried and tossed in sea salt, honey, red wine vinegar, and fennel pollen.
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Fried Chicken$14.00
*Gluten Free*
Boneless, skin on thighs deep fried and tossed in mishmish, shaved fennel garnish, lemon wedge.
Little Gem Salad$9.00
Little gems tossed with red wine vinegar, olive oil, flake salt, and chopped herbs (tarragon, parsley, chervil, mint, and chives).
Roasted Mushroom Toast$12.00
House sourdough toast, pan roasted mushrooms, sherry cream sauce, thyme, and cracked white pepper.
Cocktail Shrimp$14.00
(6) poached shrimp served chilled with dijonnaise, parsley, and lemon zest.
Burger$9.00
1/4 pound smashed burger patty, au poivre sauce, Noordhollander cheese, pickled sweet onions, and potato bun.
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
Dark Chocolate Mousse Tart$7.00
House tart shell, chocolate ganache, tahini, powdered sugar, toasted white sesame, and flaked salt.
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 E Broadway, #190

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
