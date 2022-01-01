Go
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We have 3 levels to accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts and many sides. Cocktails and beer available too of course and we are open late!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

7 W MONROE ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

The Royale with Cheese$12.50
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Cajun Chicken$12.50
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Cottage Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Pilgrim$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)$11.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7 W MONROE ST

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

