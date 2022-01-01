Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We have 3 levels to accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts and many sides. Cocktails and beer available too of course and we are open late!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
7 W MONROE ST • $$
7 W MONROE ST
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
