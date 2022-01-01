Go
Country Kitchen

Family Restaurant known for great Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. We have been proudly serving the Hutchinson area for 49 years! Locally owned & Operated.

528 Highway 7 East

Popular Items

Barn Buster$14.99
Four eggs, applewood smoked bacon or sausage alongside hash browns and your choice of four pancakes of four slices of toast.
Everybody's Favorite$12.49
Two eggs any style with a choice of applewood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
1 Slice Bacon$1.29
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.69
Breaded, seasoned steak smothered in Country Gracy. Served with two eggs,hashbrowns, and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
Side of Hash Browns$2.99
Avocado Jack Wrap$13.49
Pepper jack and four-cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla and topped with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, and lettuce. Dizzled with our homemade ranch dressing abd rolled into a wrap.
Chicken Tender Basket$12.49
Five breaded all-white chicken tenders served with Brew City fried and your choice of dipping sauce.
Cordon Bleu Skillet$13.99
Hash browns layered with scrambled eggs and diced ham, melted swiss cheese, and sliced chicken tenders. Covered with creamy hollandaise sauce and parsley.
The Best Pancakes in Town$11.99
A stack of three light and fluffy pancakes made with buttermilk and a hint of vanilla. Served with butter, syrup and your choice of brekfast meat.
French Toast, Eggs & Bacon$10.49
Two farm-fresh eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon and three thick slices of french toast sprinkled with poedered suagr. Served with butter & syrup.
Location

528 Highway 7 East

Hutchinson MN

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Crow River Winery

The Crow River Winery and vineyards is one of the premiere Minnesota Farm Wineries, located 2 miles east of Hutchinson, Minnesota, in the middle of the Crow River Watershed on the edge of the great Minnesota prairie region.
Since we began our project in 2004, the Crow River Winery staff has nurtured five vineyards near Hutchinson, growing Minnesota Cold Climate grapes. We practice sustainable agriculture while growing grapes, hard neck garlic and pumpkins.
Locals and visitors have adopted the winery as a favorite venue for celebrations. It has beautiful facilities for weddings, anniversary parties, corporate events, fundraisers and all types of community revelry. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Main Street Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Prairie House Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

