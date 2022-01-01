Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville
Dining out should be special. Crabby's products are purchased directly from boats and local breweries and producers when available. When you eat at Crabby's, you are getting the freshest and highest quality products available.
380 North Main Street
Popular Items
Location
380 North Main Street
Prineville OR
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm