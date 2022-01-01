Go
Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville

Dining out should be special. Crabby's products are purchased directly from boats and local breweries and producers when available. When you eat at Crabby's, you are getting the freshest and highest quality products available.

380 North Main Street

Popular Items

Kids Burger$10.00
Kid-size burger and fries
1 Fish Taco$8.00
Side Salad$7.00
Fingerling Potatoes & Sprouts$6.00
Firecracker Calamari$15.00
Classic breaded fried calamari with lemon aioli
Pepsi$3.00
Garlic Bread Slice$3.00
Clam Chowder$7.00
A favorite! Thick, with fresh cream and tender potatoes. Salty and smoky, with the fading bitterness of fresh ocean clams
Ceasar Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our signature Caesar Dressing with parmesan and house croutons.
380 North Main Street

Prineville OR

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
