Prineville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Prineville restaurants

Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville image

 

Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville

380 North Main Street, Prineville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dungeness Crab Cakes$25.00
Fresh Dungeness crab in hand-pressed patties. Grilled crisp with Crabby's delicate spiced crust
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh Halibut or Ahi Tuna Fillets. Lightly battered and deep fried with fries
Clam Chowder$7.00
A favorite! Thick, with fresh cream and tender potatoes. Salty and smoky, with the fading bitterness of fresh ocean clams
More about Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville
The Waterhole Tavern image

PIZZA

The Waterhole Tavern

1265 NW Lamonta Road, Prineville

Avg 4.3 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$6.00
Brussel Sprouts...fried and crispy! Served with Ranch
TATOR TOTS$5.00
You know.
HANGOVER BOWL$14.00
Larger Bowl of Sausage Gravy Fries, 2 Eggs over medium and Bacon, Sausage or Canadian Bacon
More about The Waterhole Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Wild Ride Brewing - Prineville

1500 Northeast 3rd Street, Suite 101, Prineville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wild Ride Brewing - Prineville
More near Prineville to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
