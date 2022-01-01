Prineville restaurants you'll love
Prineville's top cuisines
Must-try Prineville restaurants
More about Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville
Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville
380 North Main Street, Prineville
|Popular items
|Dungeness Crab Cakes
|$25.00
Fresh Dungeness crab in hand-pressed patties. Grilled crisp with Crabby's delicate spiced crust
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Fresh Halibut or Ahi Tuna Fillets. Lightly battered and deep fried with fries
|Clam Chowder
|$7.00
A favorite! Thick, with fresh cream and tender potatoes. Salty and smoky, with the fading bitterness of fresh ocean clams
More about The Waterhole Tavern
PIZZA
The Waterhole Tavern
1265 NW Lamonta Road, Prineville
|Popular items
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$6.00
Brussel Sprouts...fried and crispy! Served with Ranch
|TATOR TOTS
|$5.00
You know.
|HANGOVER BOWL
|$14.00
Larger Bowl of Sausage Gravy Fries, 2 Eggs over medium and Bacon, Sausage or Canadian Bacon
More about Wild Ride Brewing - Prineville
Wild Ride Brewing - Prineville
1500 Northeast 3rd Street, Suite 101, Prineville