Go
Toast

Crave Dessert Bar

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

500 W 5th St • $$

Avg 3.8 (892 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 W 5th St

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Belfast Mill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Queen City Bites & Crafts

No reviews yet

Breakfast*Lunch*Happy Hour*Dinner*Dessert*Craft Beer*Cocktails*Wine*Sports*Music*Fun!

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
#THATSCLUTCH

Just Fresh

No reviews yet

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston