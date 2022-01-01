Go
Consumer picView gallery

Crewitts Creek

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2037 Centennial BLVD

Independence, KY 41051

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2037 Centennial BLVD, Independence KY 41051

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar - 2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
2037 CENTENNIAL BLVD Independence, KY 41051
View restaurantnext
Longnecks Sports Grill - Richwood
orange starNo Reviews
12919 Frogtown Connector Union, KY 41094
View restaurantnext
Rahma restaurant - 4210 Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4210 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Colonial Cottage Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Florence Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
2028 Florence Mall Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Independence

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Crewitts Creek

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston