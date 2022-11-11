Better Blend Nutrition

Butter Pecan

$6.99 +

Exactly like it sounds: rich, buttery, and made with real pecans for a sweet and nutty flavor. Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets! Classic birthday cake flavor with stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Butter Pecan is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Butter Pecan. 24 oz / 275 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 217 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein