Better Blend Nutrition

207 Reviews

$$

8181 Mall Road

Florence, KY 41042

Order Again

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Pie
Brownie Batter
Lemon-Up

Blends

Apple Jacks

Apple Jacks

$6.99+

This beloved breakfast cereal remix is packed with fresh gala apples, cinnamon, and pecans. Apple Jacks is also packed with: - Clean protein - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Apple Jacks. 24 oz / 300 cal / 7 sugar / 28 protein 16 oz / 150 cal / 4 sugar / 15 protein

Banana Caramel Cheesecake

Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99+

Silky-smooth and incredibly rich with real bananas adding a little sweetness. Banana Caramel Cheesecake is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Banana Caramel Cheesecake. 24 oz / 288 cal / 9 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 212 cal / 8 sugar / 15 protein

*New* Banana Pudding

*New* Banana Pudding

$6.99+

Creamy vanilla flavor with real bananas adds the perfect indulgent flavor. *Try it with granola added* Banana Pudding is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Banana Pudding. 24 oz / 300 cal / 8 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 212 cal / 8 sugar / 15 protein

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$6.99+

Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets! Classic birthday cake flavor with stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Birthday cake is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Birthday Cake. 24 oz / 250 cal / 2 sugar / 26 protein 16 oz / 159 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

Blueberry Cake Donut

Blueberry Cake Donut

$6.99+

Mellow but sweet blueberries and creamy vanilla flavors create the perfect blend of fruity and dessert. Birthday cake Donut is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Blueberry Cake Donut. 24 oz / 272 cal / 16 sugar / 28 protein 16 oz / 154 cal / 7 sugar / 14 protein

Brownie Batter

Brownie Batter

$6.99+

A must-try for chocolate lovers. A rich chocolate flavor that’s like licking brownie batter right from the spoon. *Try adding Cherries or Peanut Butter* Brownie Batter is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Brownie Batter. 24 oz / 276 cal / 2 sugar / 26 protein 16 oz / 164 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

$6.99+

Exactly like it sounds: rich, buttery, and made with real pecans for a sweet and nutty flavor. Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets! Classic birthday cake flavor with stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Butter Pecan is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Butter Pecan. 24 oz / 275 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 217 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.99+

There’s just something about the sweet and decadent combination of fresh strawberries and rich chocolate taste that is just irresistible. Chocolate Covered Strawberry is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Chocolate Covered Strawberry. 24 oz / 250 cal / 9 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 138 cal / 4 sugar / 14 protein

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.99+

Honey, pecans, and a mild caramel flavor all rolled up in one decadent Blend. Cinnamon Roll is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Cinnamon Roll 24 oz / 295 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 182 cal / 1 sugar / 15 protein

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.99+
Lean N' Green

Lean N' Green

$6.99+

Spinach, pineapples, and banana make up this crisp and refreshing Blend. Get all the good green vibes with no green taste. Lean N' Green is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Lean N' Green 24 oz / 290 cal / 17 sugar / 23 protein 16 oz / 157 cal / 14 sugar / 10 protein

Lemon-Up

$6.99+

Indulge year-round in this famed Girl Scout flavor, except instead of cookies, we use lemons. *Try it with added Blueberries* Lemon-Up is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Lemon-Up. 24 oz / 263 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 162 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

*New* Mint Chocolate Chip

*New* Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.99+

This flavor has been described by those who love it as "Like eating mint chocolate ice cream on the couch after a long day." We're very proud of this one. 😋 Mint Chocolate Chip is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Organic cacao nibs - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Mint Chocolate Chip. 24 oz / 263 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 175 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$6.99+

The Original Blend. It’s the Blend that started it all, complete with whole grain oats, cinnamon, and sun-dried raisins. *Try it with an added Banana* Oatmeal Raisin Cookie is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 24 oz / 291 cal / 8 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 177 cal / 6 sugar / 15 protein

*NEW* Orange Creamsicle

$6.99+
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99+

Peanut butter lovers rejoice! Made with PB2, this Blend is for those who eat peanut butter straight from the jar. *Try it with an added Banana* Peanut Butter Pie is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Peanut Butter Pie. 24 oz / 300 cal / 3 sugar / 30 protein 16 oz / 167 cal / 2 sugar / 17 protein

Pineapple Dole Whip

Pineapple Dole Whip

$6.99+

A heap of pineapples blended to a light, fluffy consistency, perfect for those looking for something fruity. Pineapple Dole Whip is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Pineapple Dole Whip. 24 oz / 243 cal / 16 sugar / 23 protein 16 oz / 188 cal / 16 sugar / 13 protein

Reese's Cup

Reese's Cup

$6.99+

The perfect ratio of chocolate flavor and peanut butter. Actual Reese’s not included, of course. Sorry not sorry. Reese's Cup is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Reese's Cup. 24 oz / 300 cal / 2 sugar / 30 protein 16 oz / 178 cal / 2 sugar / 17 protein

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99+

It’s hard to go wrong with strawberries. Paired here with a lush, vanilla cheesecake flavor for something that’s velvety and sweet. Strawberry Shortcake is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Strawberry Shortcake. 24 oz / 274 cal / 8 sugar / 23 protein 16 oz / 198 cal / 8 sugar / 15 protein

Turtle Crunch

Turtle Crunch

$6.99+

A chocolatey, caramelly flavor with just a bit of peanut butter and a distinctive crunch from organic cacao nibs. Turtle Crunch is also packed with: - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Turtle Crunch. 24 oz / 300 cal / 2 sugar / 28 protein 16 oz / 204 cal / 1 sugar / 15 protein

Bowls

Super Bowl

Super Bowl

$9.00

Just organic açai, which has deep berry flavor similar to blackberries and dark purple color.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Just dragonfruit (aka pitaya), a bright and beautiful flavor that can be described as a mix between kiwi and pear.

The Islander

The Islander

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, and banana create a semi-sweet base that goes with any topping.

Sunny Side

Sunny Side

$9.00

Escape to the tropics with pineapple, mango, and banana.

Barista Blends

Freshly brewed and full of flavor, our frozen Barista Blends pack all the nutrients of our OG Blends with real Yield Coffee blended in. Barista Blends are the perfect pick-me-up to give you the fuel you need to crush goals
Java Chip

Java Chip

$6.99+

An ultra-smooth, full-bodied coffee taste with notes of vanilla, chocolate, and cocoa nibs. *Made with real, local Yield Coffee* Java Chip is also packed with: - 90mg of caffeine - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Java Chip. 24 oz / 254 cal / 7 sugar / 26 protein 16 oz / 153 cal / 7 sugar / 13 protein

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.99+

This frozen coffee delivers a smooth, creamy coffee-forward flavor paired with notes of caramel. *Made with real, local Yield Coffee* Salted Caramel is also packed with: - 90mg of caffeine - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of Salted Caramel. 24 oz / 250 cal / 2 sugar / 27 protein 16 oz / 128 cal / 1 sugar / 13 protein

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.99+

This sweet and decadent blend of bold coffee mixes perfectly with notes of white chocolate, it's like a coffee party in your mouth. *Made with real, local Yield Coffee* White Chocolate Mocha is also packed with: - 90mg of caffeine - Clean protein - 13 organic vegetables (full serving) - 17 essential vitamins and minerals - Flax seeds (healthy digestive aid) - Oat powder (for complex carbs) - Sweetened with organic stevia The best part? Your tastebuds won't even know, all you'll be able to taste is the delicious taste of White Chocolate Mocha. 24 oz / 262 cal / 2 sugar / 26 protein 16 oz / 181 cal / 1 sugar / 14 protein

Basic Blends

Simple, fresh ingredients blended to deliver a refreshing, healthy, and antioxidant-packed vegan Blend
Tropical Vibe

Tropical Vibe

$6.99+

A beautiful tropical blend of fresh mango, pineapple, banana, ginger, and 100% orange juice create an oasis your tastebuds and your body will love. *We recommend adding Collagen* - Packed with antioxidants - Vegan - Made with whole foods 24 oz / 285 cal / 52 sugar / 4 protein 16 oz / 205 cal / 36 sugar / 2 protein

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$6.99+

A rejuvenating blend of pineapple, mango, spinach, peaches, monk fruit, and 100% orange juice makes for an antioxidant powerhouse without the earthy taste. *We recommend adding Collagen* - Packed with antioxidants - Vegan - Made with whole foods 24 oz / 268 cal / 50 sugar / 4 protein 16 oz / 190 cal / 34 sugar / 2 protein

Strawberry Banapple

Strawberry Banapple

$6.99+

A perfect union of fresh strawberries, bananas, monk fruit, and 100% apple juice to create a unique and delicious twist on a boring Strawberry Banana. *We recommend adding Collagen* - Packed with antioxidants - Vegan - Made with whole foods 24 oz / 257 cal / 35 sugar / 3 protein 16 oz / 181 cal / 24 sugar / 2 protein

Bulk Blends

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$8.99+

Tastes like the classic breakfast treat, but better. Featuring cinnamon, banana, whole-grain rolled oats, and pecans. All the benefits of the Blends + mass gainer powder and added natural ingredients to promote healthy weight gain. Calories 473 / Sugar 11 / Protein 45 No Bulk: Calories 300/ Sugar 10 / Protein 29

Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.99+

Exceptionally rich with sweet notes of dark cherries and a whole banana. All the benefits of the Blends + mass gainer powder and added natural ingredients to promote healthy weight gain. Calories 558/ Sugar 18 / Protein 45 No Bulk: Calories 355/ Sugar 18 / Protein 24

Blueberry Banana

Blueberry Banana

$8.99+

The sweetest of the Bulk Blends, featuring blueberries and bananas combined with a smooth, cake-like flavor. All the benefits of the Blends + mass gainer powder and added natural ingredients to promote healthy weight gain. Calories 556/ Sugar 26 / Protein 50 No Bulk: Calories 355/ Sugar 24 / Protein 30

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$8.99+

Chocolate. Peanut Butter. Banana. Unconventional? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely. All the benefits of the Blends + mass gainer powder and added natural ingredients to promote healthy weight gain. Calories 583 / Sugar 13 / Protein 57 No Bulk: Calories 371 / Sugar 11 / Protein 36

"Secret Menu"

The 'OG' Blend

The 'OG' Blend

$7.49+

This is what Founder Isaac Hamlin was drinking when he first hatched the idea for Better Blend in 2018. While playing rugby at the University of Kentucky, Isaac used The 'OG" Blend as a pregame meal because of its balance of protein, fats, and fast-acting complex carbs. Flavor = Oatmeal Raisin Cookie + Banana

Cherry Cordial

Cherry Cordial

$7.49+

The richness of the chocolate Brownie Batter meets sweet dark cherries for a "Secret Blend" that has been popular among regulars since opening in 2018. Flavor = Brownie Batter + Cherries

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.49+

When Lemon-Up first launched a Better Blend team member added blueberries and the result was mind-blowing! Ever since then, our regulars have been ordering this combination weekly. Flavor = Lemon-Up + Blueberries

The Elvis

The Elvis

$7.49+

Inspired by Elvis Pressley's favorite sandwich the peanut butter and banana sandwich. Flavor = Peanut Butter Pie + Banana

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$7.49+

Like the classic cocktail without the alcohol and sugar. Pineapple brings this flavor to life in the discontinued Coconut Cream Pie Blend. Flavor = Coconut Cream Pie + Pineapple

Double Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate Chip

$7.49+

Imagine chocolate and then dial it up to 10. We added cacao nibs to the indulgent Brownie Batter to create the chocolate lover's dream. Flavor = Brownie Batter + Cacao Nibs

PB&J - Strawberry

PB&J - Strawberry

$7.49+

Your favorite childhood snack is remixed into a functional and delicious meal replacement. Customers have been remixing this Blend ever since we first opened. Flavor = Peanut Butter Pie + Strawberries

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Visit our website to view nutrition information!

Website

Location

8181 Mall Road, Florence, KY 41042

Directions

Better Blend Nutrition image
Better Blend Nutrition image

