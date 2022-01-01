Go
Toast
  • /
  • Newnan
  • /
  • Crust & Craft Sharpsburg

Crust & Craft Sharpsburg

Redefining how Georgians enjoy Pizza, Beer, & Cocktails.

3150 Highway 34 E

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3150 Highway 34 E

Newnan GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

H J Wings and Things

No reviews yet

Good food and drink at a reasonable price and a neighborhood feel. We strive to make our products and service the best around.

Newnan Fresh Foods

No reviews yet

800 Mile BBQ is now offering family style meals delivered to your door! With every meal you purchase, we donate a meal to Atlanta's homeless through Crossroads Community Ministry

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston