Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red One) Our BIG RED Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! This is our BIG RED FOOD TRUCK. ONLY order when you know where we are and that we are open.
Location
BIG RED Truck @ Our Current Location, Sharpsburg, GA 30277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zoner's Pizza - Springfield - 1452 Georgia 21
No Reviews
1452 Georgia 21 Springfield, GA 31329
View restaurant
Clarence Morgan Complex - 1750 Georgia 21
No Reviews
1750 Georgia 21 Springfield, GA 31329
View restaurant
Sated Spoon Provisions - 169 Commercial Dr
No Reviews
169 Commercial Dr Rincon, GA 31326
View restaurant
More near Sharpsburg