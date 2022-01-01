Go
Culhane’s Irish Pub

SOUTHSIDE (SS)
9720 Deer Lake Court

St Shepherd Pie$16.00
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
Dinner Fish N' Chips$16.00
North Atlantic cod filets, beer battered and fried golden brown. Served with steak fries, tartar, old bay coleslaw and lemon wedge.
Sausage Rolls$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
St. Corned Beef & Cabbage$19.00
St. Sausage Rolls$12.00
St. Paddy's Bread Pudding with Ice Cream$9.00
Corned Beef N' Cabbage$18.00
Thumann’s gourmet corned beef brisket marinated in Guinness, slow roasted with herbs. Served with champ, sautéed cabbage, onions, and bacon.
Guinness Beef Stew$15.00
Certified Angus Beef® braised in Guinness, slow cooked with barley, baby portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions and diced potatoes in savory demi gravy. *Guy Fieri's Favorite!
St Fish N' Chips$18.00
9720 Deer Lake Court

Jacksonville FL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
