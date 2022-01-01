Go
Toast

Daisy Dukes

Come in and Enjoy

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

121 Chartres St • $

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Eggs Your Way$10.95
Served with your choice of side (hash browns, grits, or fruit cup) and your choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage), toast or biscuit.
Pancakes are topped with powdered sugar.
Shrimp & Grits$15.50
Topped with a Cajun Sauce
Country Fried Steak w/ Gravy$12.95
Served with 2 eggs your way, hash browns or grits & toast or biscuit.
Side Hashbrowns$3.50
Orange Juice$3.50
French Toast$9.50
Topped with powdered sugar and served with mixed fruit.
Chicken Finger Basket$12.95
Served with Cajun fries & biscuit.
Side Fruit Cup$2.95
Side Bacon$3.25
Coffee$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

121 Chartres St

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vintage Rock Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston