Dam Chicken

Fresh, local, scratch cooking with chicken, soups, salads, and sandwiches

CHICKEN

300 S Spring St • $$

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac-N-Cheese
Home-made mac-n-cheese made with Widmer 2-year cheddar and cavatapi pasta
Boneless Chicken Bites
This meal includes either six or twelve bites of our signature hand-cut all white meat boneless chicken bites with your choice of sauce or rub, and two regular sides
Pieced Chicken
Choose from traditional fried chicken, Nashville-style fried chicken, or our rotisserie-style chicken with your choice of sauce or rub.
BBQ Brisket N' Mac Sandwich$12.00
- 16 hour smoked Brisket
- 2 year aged Widmer Cheddar Mac
- House made Honey BBQ sauce
- Inch thick Texas toast
All together = Pure Perfection
1/2 Chicken Meal (4-piece)$15.00
This meal includes a breast, wing, leg, and thigh prepared in your favorite style and flavor, along with two regular sides.
One Pound of Chicken Wings$12.00
A full pound of our extra-large wings (flats and drumettes) with the sauce or dry rub of your choice.
Build Your Own Poutine
Choose your base potato layer, your cheese, your protein, and gravy to make a custom poutine just for you!
DC Chicken Bowl
This bowl starts with our creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and is topped with gravy, corn, our signature chicken bites, and cheddar cheese.
Fries and Tots
A selection of french fries and tater tots
Boneless Chicken Bites
Our signature hand-cut all white meat boneless chicken bites.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

300 S Spring St

Beaver Dam WI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

