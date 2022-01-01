Delaney Oyster House
Delaney Oyster House is a seafood-focused restaurant and raw bar by The Neighborhood Dining Group located in the heart of Charleston’s downtown peninsula. Featuring fresh, sustainable seafood within a casual-chic atmosphere in a historic Charleston Single home.
SEAFOOD
115 Calhoun Street • $
115 Calhoun Street
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
