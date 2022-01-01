Go
Delaney Oyster House

Delaney Oyster House is a seafood-focused restaurant and raw bar by The Neighborhood Dining Group located in the heart of Charleston’s downtown peninsula. Featuring fresh, sustainable seafood within a casual-chic atmosphere in a historic Charleston Single home.

SEAFOOD

115 Calhoun Street • $

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)

Popular Items

Delaney House Caesar$12.00
Brioche, Parmesan, Lemon Zest
Poached Lobster Roll$34.00
Mace Mayo, Celery, Old Bay Shrimp Chips
TO GO UTENSILS
We are happy to provide you with disposable utensils, just let us know how many sets you need.
Crispy Fish Platter$26.00
House Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Fries
Blue Crab Rice$29.00
Sofrito, Cilantro, Bacon
Clam Chowder$8.00
Potato, Celery Root, Bacon
Peel & Eat Shrimp$21.00
115 Seasoning, White BBQ Sauce
Cheddar Bay Hushpuppies$10.00
Caramelized Onion Butter, Lemon
Firecracker Calamari$14.00
Togarashi, Chili Mayo, Lime
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Cozy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 Calhoun Street

Charleston SC

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

