Hymans Seafood
No reviews yet
215 MeetingSt
Charleston, SC 29401
Appetizers
1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters
1 Dozen Raw Oysters
1/2 Pound Chilled Shrimp
Fresh, chilled shrimp seasoned with old bay
1 Pound Chilled Shrimp
Fresh, chilled shrimp seasoned with old bay
Basket Sweet Fries
Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce over chips
Carolina Delight
Lightly fried grit cake topped with shrimp, salmon, or salmon croquette
Cheesy French Fry Basket
Fries topped with Jalapeno Peppers and topped with 2 Cheeses
Chilean Seabass Croq App
Chilean Seabass Fish App
Chilean Seabass Boom App
Crab Cake
Award Winning Northern Style with fresh lump crab topped with remoulade
Crab Carolina Delight App
Crawfish
Served Cajun Style
Free App
Free App Shrimp Dip
French Fry Basket
Fried Calamari
Fried Green tomatoes
Local fried green Tomatos fried to perfection
Fried Pickles
Fried Shrimp and Hushpuppy
Gator Tail Sausage
Gator tail and spicy sausage broiled with topped with sauteed onions
Hushpuppy Basket
Best you will ever have!!!
Loaded Homemade Potato Chips
Cream Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese
Prince Edward Island Mussels
Served Scampi Style with Garlic Bread
Salmon and Grits
Salmon and creamy grits topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce
Salmon Croquette
Made with 95% fresh salmon topped with remoulade
Scallop Croquette App
Shrimp/crab/Lobster Dip
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp and creamy grits topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce
Spicy Feta Shrimp Dip
Wadamalaw Delight
Local fried green Tomatos served over creamy grits with cream sauce and cheddar
Fried Scallop Bites
Homemade Soup and Salad
Lg Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, and Cheese
Sm Tossed Salad
Lg Tossed Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Lg Caesar Salad
Sm Almond Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Cucumbers, Almonds, and Mandarin Oranges
Lg Almond Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Cucumbers, Almonds, and Mandarin Oranges
Cup She Crab Soup
Award Winning!!
Bowl She Crab Soup
Award Winning!!
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Cup Clam Chowder
Bowl Clam Chowder
Cup Gumbo
Okra Soup with Sausage, Shrimp, and chicken with a kick
Bowl Gumbo
Okra Soup with Sausage, Shrimp, and chicken with a kick
Sub Salad for Slaw
Cup of Fish Chowder
Bowl of Fish Chowder
Po-Boy and Tacos
BBQ Shrimp PoBoy
Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese PoBoy
Buffalo Oyster PoBoy
Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy
Fish #1 PoBoy
Fish #2 PoBoy
Fish #3 PoBoy
Premium Po-Boy
Chilean Seabass Po-Boy
Fried Calamari PoBoy
Fried Oyster PoBoy
Gator Tail Sausage PoBoy
Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Salmon Croquettes PoBoy
2 Patties made with 95% fresh Salmon served on a bun
Shrimp PoBoy
Scallop Bite PoBoy
Seafood Entrees
(2) Hyman's Lump Crab Cakes
Award Winning Northern Style Crab Cakes
(3) Hyman's Lump Crab Cakes
croquette trio
Bourbon Glaze Salmon
Served over a bed of Red Rice
Calamari
Lg Fried Calamari
Carolina Delight
Shrimp and Grits taken up 2 notches. Shrimp, Salmon, or Salmon Croquette topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce and a little spice
Charleston Fish and Chips
Lightly breaded Haddock served with fries
Chilean Seabass Dinner
Chilean Seabass Croquette
Crab Carolina Delight
Crawfish
Crispy Flounder
Signature Dish! 16oz to 20oz whole bone in Flounder scored and fried
Deep South Duo Croquettes
Deviled Crab (3)
Lg Deviled Crab (4)
English Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Haddock served with fries
Fried Oysters
Lg Fried Oysters
Jambalaya
Shrimp, Chicken, and Gator Tail Sausage
Prince Edward Island Mussels
Served Scampi Style with Garlic Bread
Lg Prince Edward Island Mussels
Lg Sea Scallops
Salmon And Grits
Salmon and Creamy Grits topped with Hyman's Special Parmesan Cream Sauce
Salmon Croquettes
95% fresh Salmon with a hint of Old Bay
Salmon Medley
Salmon prepared 3 ways: Cajun, Scampi, and Bouron Glaze served over Red Rice
Sea Scallops
Seafood Fettuccini
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp and Creamy Grits topped with Hyman's Special Parmesan Cream Sauce
Shrimp and Waffles
Shrimp Dinner
Large Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp Extravaganza
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Hyman's Special Parmesan Ceam Sauce served over Fettuccini
Shrimp Trio
BBQ, Buffalo, Scampi
Scallop Croquettes
Farmboys
3 Cheese Mac and Cheese
Vegetarian
Boom Boom Chicken
Sweet and Spicy
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken and Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Fried, Buffalo, or BBQ
Corned Beef Ruben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Pastrami Ruben
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato
Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun
Hyman's Famous Hamburger
Smothered Chicken
Chicken tenders grilled, layered with three Cheeses and topped with grilled Onions
Steak
Fresh Cut Choice Steak
Meatloaf
Pork Chops
Catch of the Day
Signature Platters
Captain's Platter
Fried Haddock, Scallops, and Shrimp
Shrimp Feast
Buffalo, BBQ, Scampi, Fried, and Cajun with a Carolina Delight. 6 Styles of Shrimp
Hyman's Classic
Fried Crispy Flounder, Crab Cake, and Shrimp
Fisherman's Feast
Fried Flounder, Oysters, Shrimp, and Devil Crab
Most Popular Platter
Fried Crispy Flounder, Oysters, and Shrimp
Surf and Turf
Fresh Cut Choice Steak
LOW COUNTRY BOIL
Deep South
Build Your Own Platters
A La Carte
French Fries
Cajun Fries
Collard Greens
Red Rice
Cole Slaw
Mashed Potato
Sweet Potato
Steamed Broccoli
Homemade Potato Chips
Grits
Garlic Bread
3 Cheese Mac and Cheese
Sweet Potato Souffle
Fried Okra
Sweet Potato Fries
1 Crab Leg
2 Crab Legs
Glatt Kosher Menu
Childrens Menu
Vegan/Vegetarian
Deli Menu
Reg Reuben Greenberg
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Lg Reuben Greenberg
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Reg Aaron's Ruben
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Lg Aaron's Ruben
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Reg Rachel
Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island, Cole Slaw On Grilled Rye
Lg Rachel
Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island, Cole Slaw On Grilled Rye
Reg Ann Therese
1/2 Turkey, 1/2 Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Lg Ann Therese
1/2 Turkey, 1/2 Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye
Reg King Street Singer
Grilled Corned Beef and Pastrami On Toasted Rye
Lg King Street Singer
Grilled Corned Beef and Pastrami On Toasted Rye
Reg Zadi
Toasted Wheat With Swiss And Tomato
Lg Zadi
Toasted Wheat With Swiss And Tomato
Reg Bubbie
Grilled Cheese On Wheat
Lg Bubbie
Grilled Cheese On Wheat
Reg BLT
Served On Toasted White Bread
Lg BLT
Served On Toasted White Bread
Reg Turkey
Served On Whole Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss
Lg Turkey
Served On Whole Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss
Reg Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato
Lg Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato
Reg Ham
Served On Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss
Lg Ham
Served On Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss
Reg Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, And Bacon On Toasted Wheat
Lg Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, And Bacon On Toasted Wheat
Reg Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun
Lg Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun
Reg Hyman's Famous Hamburger
Lg Hyman's Famous Hamburger
Reg Tobias
Beef, Swiss, And Hot Peppers On A Role
Lg Tobias
Beef, Swiss, And Hot Peppers On A Role
Hamburger Club
3 Burgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss On White Toast
Ashley Cooper
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato On A Role
Citadel
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato On A Bun
Yorktown
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato On A Bun
All Beef Hot Dog
1/4 Lb All Beef Hot Dog On A Fresh Bun
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Homemade Fudge Brownie A La Mode
Aunt Sydney's Homemade Cheesecake
Simple Delicious New York Style Cheesecake made in house
Bourbon Street Pecan Pie
Homemade Bread Pudding
Served warm and topped with Vanilla Sauce
Waffle Topped With Icecream
Vanilla Ice Cream
SPECIALS
2 Cluster Dinner
4 Cluster Dinner
6 Cluster Dinner
Best of the best
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
Fried Sushi
GROUPER
Lobster, crab, and shrimp Roll
Local Legare Oyster
LOW COUNTRY BOIL
RESTAURANT WEEK
SHRIMP & WAFFLE
STUFFED GROUPER
Valentine's Day
VEGAN MEAL
Whole Snapper
AYCE crab legs
AYCE add on's
215 MeetingSt, Charleston, SC 29401