Seafood

Hymans Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

215 MeetingSt

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$11.95Out of stock

1 Dozen Raw Oysters

$17.95

1/2 Pound Chilled Shrimp

$12.95

Fresh, chilled shrimp seasoned with old bay

1 Pound Chilled Shrimp

$23.95

Fresh, chilled shrimp seasoned with old bay

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.95

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.95

Crispy Shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce over chips

Carolina Delight

$11.95

Lightly fried grit cake topped with shrimp, salmon, or salmon croquette

Cheesy French Fry Basket

$10.95

Fries topped with Jalapeno Peppers and topped with 2 Cheeses

Chilean Seabass Croq App

$10.00

Chilean Seabass Fish App

$11.95

Chilean Seabass Boom App

$13.95

Crab Cake

$10.95

Award Winning Northern Style with fresh lump crab topped with remoulade

Crab Carolina Delight App

$15.95

Crawfish

$9.95

Served Cajun Style

Free App

Free App Shrimp Dip

French Fry Basket

$7.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Green tomatoes

$8.95

Local fried green Tomatos fried to perfection

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fried Shrimp and Hushpuppy

$11.95

Gator Tail Sausage

$9.95

Gator tail and spicy sausage broiled with topped with sauteed onions

Hushpuppy Basket

$5.95

Best you will ever have!!!

Loaded Homemade Potato Chips

$9.95

Cream Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$11.95

Served Scampi Style with Garlic Bread

Salmon and Grits

$10.95

Salmon and creamy grits topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce

Salmon Croquette

$8.95

Made with 95% fresh salmon topped with remoulade

Scallop Croquette App

$10.00

Shrimp/crab/Lobster Dip

$12.95

Shrimp and Grits

$10.95

Shrimp and creamy grits topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce

Spicy Feta Shrimp Dip

$9.95

Wadamalaw Delight

$8.95

Local fried green Tomatos served over creamy grits with cream sauce and cheddar

Fried Scallop Bites

$9.95

Homemade Soup and Salad

Lg Chef Salad

$17.95

Fresh greens topped with Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, and Cheese

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.95

Lg Tossed Salad

$11.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.95

Sm Almond Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens topped with Cucumbers, Almonds, and Mandarin Oranges

Lg Almond Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens topped with Cucumbers, Almonds, and Mandarin Oranges

Cup She Crab Soup

$9.95

Award Winning!!

Bowl She Crab Soup

$11.95

Award Winning!!

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.95

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.95

Cup Gumbo

$5.95

Okra Soup with Sausage, Shrimp, and chicken with a kick

Bowl Gumbo

$7.95

Okra Soup with Sausage, Shrimp, and chicken with a kick

Sub Salad for Slaw

$3.50

Cup of Fish Chowder

$6.95Out of stock

Bowl of Fish Chowder

$9.95Out of stock

Po-Boy and Tacos

BBQ Shrimp PoBoy

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese PoBoy

$11.95

Buffalo Oyster PoBoy

$22.95

Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy

$17.95

Fish #1 PoBoy

$13.95

Fish #2 PoBoy

$18.95

Fish #3 PoBoy

$18.95

Premium Po-Boy

$22.95

Chilean Seabass Po-Boy

$18.95

Fried Calamari PoBoy

$16.95

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$22.95

Gator Tail Sausage PoBoy

$15.95

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.95

Salmon Croquettes PoBoy

$14.95

2 Patties made with 95% fresh Salmon served on a bun

Shrimp PoBoy

$17.95

Scallop Bite PoBoy

$12.95

Seafood Entrees

(2) Hyman's Lump Crab Cakes

$27.95

Award Winning Northern Style Crab Cakes

(3) Hyman's Lump Crab Cakes

$38.95

croquette trio

$27.95

Bourbon Glaze Salmon

$24.95

Served over a bed of Red Rice

Calamari

$20.95

Lg Fried Calamari

$28.95

Carolina Delight

$22.95

Shrimp and Grits taken up 2 notches. Shrimp, Salmon, or Salmon Croquette topped with Hyman's Special Cream Sauce and a little spice

Charleston Fish and Chips

$17.95

Lightly breaded Haddock served with fries

Chilean Seabass Dinner

$23.95

Chilean Seabass Croquette

$18.95

Crab Carolina Delight

$28.95

Crawfish

$21.95

Crispy Flounder

$26.95

Signature Dish! 16oz to 20oz whole bone in Flounder scored and fried

Deep South Duo Croquettes

$18.95

Deviled Crab (3)

$15.95

Lg Deviled Crab (4)

$18.95

English Fish and Chips

$19.95

Beer Battered Haddock served with fries

Fried Oysters

$24.95

Lg Fried Oysters

$30.95

Jambalaya

$24.95

Shrimp, Chicken, and Gator Tail Sausage

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$21.95

Served Scampi Style with Garlic Bread

Lg Prince Edward Island Mussels

$26.95

Lg Sea Scallops

$42.95

Salmon And Grits

$21.95

Salmon and Creamy Grits topped with Hyman's Special Parmesan Cream Sauce

Salmon Croquettes

$16.95

95% fresh Salmon with a hint of Old Bay

Salmon Medley

$24.95

Salmon prepared 3 ways: Cajun, Scampi, and Bouron Glaze served over Red Rice

Sea Scallops

$34.95

Seafood Fettuccini

$34.95

Shrimp and Grits

$21.95

Shrimp and Creamy Grits topped with Hyman's Special Parmesan Cream Sauce

Shrimp and Waffles

$19.95

Shrimp Dinner

$19.95

Large Shrimp Dinner

$24.95

Shrimp Extravaganza

$31.95

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

Hyman's Special Parmesan Ceam Sauce served over Fettuccini

Shrimp Trio

$24.95

BBQ, Buffalo, Scampi

Scallop Croquettes

$17.95

Farmboys

3 Cheese Mac and Cheese

$13.95

Vegetarian

Boom Boom Chicken

$12.95

Sweet and Spicy

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken and Waffles

$15.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Fried, Buffalo, or BBQ

Corned Beef Ruben

$14.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Pastrami Ruben

$14.95

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato

Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger

$13.95

1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun

Hyman's Famous Hamburger

$13.95

Smothered Chicken

$15.95

Chicken tenders grilled, layered with three Cheeses and topped with grilled Onions

Steak

$36.95Out of stock

Fresh Cut Choice Steak

Meatloaf

$15.95

Pork Chops

$19.95

Catch of the Day

Fish #1

$15.95

Fish #1 Large

$18.95

Fish #2

$18.95

Fish #2 Large

$23.95

Fish #3

$21.95

Fish #3 Large

$26.95

Premium Catch

$26.95

Premium Catch Large

$32.95

Signature Platters

Captain's Platter

$31.95

Fried Haddock, Scallops, and Shrimp

Shrimp Feast

$37.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Scampi, Fried, and Cajun with a Carolina Delight. 6 Styles of Shrimp

Hyman's Classic

$43.95

Fried Crispy Flounder, Crab Cake, and Shrimp

Fisherman's Feast

$33.95

Fried Flounder, Oysters, Shrimp, and Devil Crab

Most Popular Platter

$39.95

Fried Crispy Flounder, Oysters, and Shrimp

Surf and Turf

$22.95

Fresh Cut Choice Steak

LOW COUNTRY BOIL

$36.95

Deep South

$25.95

Build Your Own Platters

Choose 2 Items

$23.95

Choose any two items, 1 preparation style

Choose 3 Items

$28.95

Choose any three items, 1 preparation style

A La Carte

French Fries

$3.95

Cajun Fries

$3.95

Collard Greens

$2.95

Red Rice

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Mashed Potato

$3.95

Sweet Potato

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.95

Grits

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$1.95

3 Cheese Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Sweet Potato Souffle

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

1 Crab Leg

$14.95

2 Crab Legs

$24.95

Glatt Kosher Menu

Salmon

$21.95

Chicken

$21.95

Meatballs

$21.95

Stuff Cabbage

$21.95

Beef Brisket

$26.95

Matza Ball Soup

$6.00

Kosher Red Wine

$16.95

Kosher White Wine

$16.95

Challah Bread Small

$4.00

Challah Bread Large

$8.00

Childrens Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.95

Cheesse Quesadilla

$5.95

Hot Dog

$5.95

PB&J

$4.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Fish and Chips

$8.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Crab Cake

$12.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kid Salmon Croquette

$9.95

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$12.95

Stir Fry Over Basmati Rice

Vegan Rice Noodles

$12.95

Tamarind Sauce, Tofu, Scallions

Deli Menu

Reg Reuben Greenberg

$14.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Lg Reuben Greenberg

$17.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Reg Aaron's Ruben

$15.50

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Lg Aaron's Ruben

$17.95

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Reg Rachel

$13.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island, Cole Slaw On Grilled Rye

Lg Rachel

$17.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island, Cole Slaw On Grilled Rye

Reg Ann Therese

$14.95

1/2 Turkey, 1/2 Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Lg Ann Therese

$17.95

1/2 Turkey, 1/2 Corned Beef, Swiss, 1000 Island On Grilled Rye

Reg King Street Singer

$14.95

Grilled Corned Beef and Pastrami On Toasted Rye

Lg King Street Singer

$17.95

Grilled Corned Beef and Pastrami On Toasted Rye

Reg Zadi

$5.95

Toasted Wheat With Swiss And Tomato

Lg Zadi

$9.50

Toasted Wheat With Swiss And Tomato

Reg Bubbie

$5.95

Grilled Cheese On Wheat

Lg Bubbie

$9.50

Grilled Cheese On Wheat

Reg BLT

$9.50

Served On Toasted White Bread

Lg BLT

$11.50

Served On Toasted White Bread

Reg Turkey

$9.95

Served On Whole Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss

Lg Turkey

$12.95

Served On Whole Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss

Reg Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato

Lg Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served on Wheat With Lettuce And Tomato

Reg Ham

$9.95

Served On Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss

Lg Ham

$11.95

Served On Wheat With Lettuce, Tomato, And Swiss

Reg Club Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, And Bacon On Toasted Wheat

Lg Club Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, And Bacon On Toasted Wheat

Reg Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger

$12.95

1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun

Lg Hyman's Famous Cheese Burger

$16.95

1/2 Lb All Ground Beef, With American Cheese Served On A Bun

Reg Hyman's Famous Hamburger

$12.95

Lg Hyman's Famous Hamburger

$16.95

Reg Tobias

$13.95

Beef, Swiss, And Hot Peppers On A Role

Lg Tobias

$17.95

Beef, Swiss, And Hot Peppers On A Role

Hamburger Club

$15.95

3 Burgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss On White Toast

Ashley Cooper

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato On A Role

Citadel

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato On A Bun

Yorktown

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato On A Bun

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.50

1/4 Lb All Beef Hot Dog On A Fresh Bun

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Homemade Fudge Brownie A La Mode

$8.95

Aunt Sydney's Homemade Cheesecake

$10.95

Simple Delicious New York Style Cheesecake made in house

Bourbon Street Pecan Pie

$8.95

Homemade Bread Pudding

$8.95

Served warm and topped with Vanilla Sauce

Waffle Topped With Icecream

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

SPECIALS

2 Cluster Dinner

$24.95

4 Cluster Dinner

$44.95

6 Cluster Dinner

$69.95

Best of the best

$33.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.95

Fried Sushi

$10.95Out of stock

GROUPER

$26.95

Lobster, crab, and shrimp Roll

$19.95

Local Legare Oyster

$5.50

LOW COUNTRY BOIL

$36.95

RESTAURANT WEEK

$30.00

SHRIMP & WAFFLE

$19.95

STUFFED GROUPER

$32.95

Valentine's Day

$25.00

VEGAN MEAL

$14.95

Whole Snapper

$26.95

AYCE crab legs

$59.95

AYCE add on's

NA Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$5.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 MeetingSt, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Hymans Seafood image
Hymans Seafood image
Hymans Seafood image

