Go
Toast

Do Good

We are a Christian-based restaurant serving American cuisine with a biblical twist. The mission of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is to spread God's Word through service and food, and to feed people's bodies, minds, and souls.

25 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Omelette$9.50
Bread Basket
Jonah Sandwich$10.00
4 oz fried white fish is served on a
grilled hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
NO SEEDS ON BUN
Fried in soybean oil
Club Sandwich$10.50
Roasted Turkey breast, ham, provolone & American cheese, lettuce, tomato,
crisp bacon, and mayo served on our toasted wheat berry bread.
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.00
Romaine and spinach blend, shredded co jack cheese, fresh blueberries, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, diced tomatoes, and cold smoked salmon
Fried Chicken Po’ Boy Sandwich$10.50
Cajun mayo, fried chicken strips, grilled hoagie bun, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion.
NO SEEDS ON BUN
Fried in soybean oil
Prodigal Burger$11.00
1/3 pound hamburger grilled and
topped with our house caramelized onion dip, sharp white cheddar cheese, red onion,
lettuce, and bacon
NO SEEDS ON BUN
Pie Of The Day$4.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and house made croutons.
GF option: No croutons
Do Good Burger$10.00
1/3 pound hamburger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce,
tomato, pickle and red onion
NO SEEDS ON BUN
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

25 West Main Street

Osgood OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wooden Shoe Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midmark Cafe

No reviews yet

Corporate Campus Teammate Café

SH Dairy Dream

No reviews yet

Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston