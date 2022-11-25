Hotel Versailles 21 W Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

21 W Main St

Versailles, OH 45380

Children Plates

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Side Salad & Fruit

$6.00

Kids Side of Fruit

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Bottle and Can Beer

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$4.00

Bells Oberon (Can)

$4.00

Moeller Blackberry Prairie Wheat

$4.00

Moeller Honeywagon IPA

$4.00

Wolf's Ridge 614 Lager

$4.00

Bourbon Barrel Pie

$12.00

Truth (Can)

$4.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cocktails

Apple Orchard

$11.00

Tropical Old Fashioned

$11.00

Lime in the Coconut

$10.00

Silas' Mojito

$10.00

Tumbleweed Margarita

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Incredible Edible Amaretto Sour

$12.00

The Crown Mule

$12.00

Man of the Woods

$10.00

The Versailles Gimlet

$10.00

Esther's Scotch Bonnet

$10.00

Mail-Order Manhattan

$12.00

7th Generation Mint Julep

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Mocha Martini

$10.00

The Cardinal Cocktail

$12.00

Fall Into A First Responders Drink

$10.00

Vintaged Old Fashioned

$14.00

Diamond Club Dealer's Choice

$14.00

Top Manhattan

$14.00

Top Martini

$14.00

The Sazerac

$14.00

Golden Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cosmopolitian

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Long Island

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Faux-Jito

$9.00

Faux-Rita

$9.00

Faux-Mary

$9.00

Banquet Mimosa

$7.00

$1 Mimosa - HV x Antoinette

$1.00

Draft Beer

S'mores Clear Sky

$6.00Out of stock

Snowy Hills Pilsner

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Cider

$6.00

Impish Or Admirable

$6.00

Hop Marauder IPA

$6.00

Josh's Brown Ale

$6.00

Budight

$3.00Out of stock

Miller LIte

$3.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$3.00Out of stock

Coors LIght

$3.00Out of stock

Busch Light

$3.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Craft 1

$5.00

Craft 2

$5.00

Craft 3

$5.00

Craft 4

$5.00

Craft 5

$5.00

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00+

Belvedere Vodka

$9.00+

Dayton Hell's

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Tito's Vodka

$8.00+

Watershed Vodka

$9.00+

Wheatley Vodka

$7.00+

123 Dos Reposado

$22.00+

123 Organic Uno Blanco

$13.00+

123 Tres Anejo

$25.00+

1800 Cristalino

$17.00+

Bozal Cuishe Mezcal

$25.00+

Bozal Mezcal Ensemble

$16.00+

Cantera Negra Anejo

$18.00+

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

$27.00+

Casa Noble

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$45.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00+

Espolon Silver

$9.00+

G4 Blanco

$16.00+

Milagro Silver

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Peloton "De La Muerte" Mezcal

$10.00+

San Matias Gran Reserva Extra Anejo

$17.00+

Siete Leguas Anejo

$17.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00+

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00+

Tres Agave Reposado

$12.00+

Tres Generaciones Anjeo

$14.00+

Wahaka Joven Mezcal

$11.00+

Ballantines 17yr

$32.00+Out of stock

Chivas Regal 18yr

$22.00+

Dalmore 15yr

$45.00+

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$23.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Glen Levit 12

$14.00+

Highlander Park 18

$20.00+

Imperial 12yr

$9.00+Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$18.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$82.00+

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$12.00+

Macallen 12

$28.00+Out of stock

Macallen 18

$100.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00+

The Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask

$26.00+

Oban 14yr

$26.00

D'usse VSOP Cognac

$18.00+

Davidoff Cognac VS

$12.00+

Davidoff XO

$45.00+

Meukow VS Cognac

$8.00+

Remy Martin Louis Xiii

$880.00+

Watershed Apple Brandy

$12.00+

Appleton Estate 8yr

$10.00+

Appleton Estate Signature

$8.00+

Bacardi Superior

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Clement Rhum Blanc

$8.00+

Gosling's Black Seal Rum

$8.00

Kirk & Sweeney 18yr Gran Reserva Rum

$15.00+

Kirk & Sweeney 23yr Gran Reserva Superior Rum

$17.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Neisson Rhum Blanc

$12.00+

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca

$8.00+

Smith & Cross Jamacian Rum

$10.00+

Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum

$9.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire Dry Gin

$8.00+

Hendrick's Gin

$11.00+

Monkey 47

$14.00+

Plymouth Gin

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

The Botanist Gin

$12.00+

Watershed 4 Peel

$11.00+

Watershed Guild

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream

$10.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Disaronno

$10.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Frangelico

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Kronan Swedish Punsch

$9.00

Limoncello Classico

$9.00+

Ouzo of Plomari

$8.00+

St. George Bruto Americano

$9.00+

St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur

$10.00+

Gran Gala

$8.00+

Ryan's Irish Cream

$8.00+

1776 Straight Rye

$10.00+

1792 Small Batch

$12.00+

Angels Envy

$16.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$13.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$17.00+

Basil Haydens Straight Bourbon

$15.00+

Belle Meade

$12.00+

Bib & Tucker

$17.00+

Bottle Hotel Versailles Bourbon

$115.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+Out of stock

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Chicken Cock

$25.00+

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$13.00+Out of stock

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Crown Peach

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Vanilla

$10.00+

Crown XO

$17.00+

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$12.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00+

Elmer T Lee 1oz

$25.00

Evan Williams 1783

$9.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$11.00+

Evan Williams White Label

$8.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00+

Freedom Bourbon

$12.00+

Gentlemen's Jack

$12.00+

George Remus

$12.00+

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourboun

$38.00+Out of stock

Hayner

$15.00+

Hayner Rye

$16.00+

Hotel Tango Rye

$10.00+

HV Watershed Bourbon

$18.00+

HV Hayner 100

$20.00+

HV Hayner 118

$24.00+

HV Hayner 95

$18.00+

HV Weller 107

$20.00+

Jack Daniel's Honey

$9.00+

Jack Daniel's Rye

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$15.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jefferson's Ocean

$25.00+

Jefferson's Reserve

$16.00+

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$13.00+

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Maker's Mark 101

$12.00+

Maker's Mark 46

$11.00+

Michter's Rye Sigle Barrel

$14.00+

New Riff Bourbon

$13.00+

Old Ezra 7yr

$23.00+Out of stock

Old Forester

$8.00+

Old Forester 1920

$18.00+

Old Grand-Dad 100

$8.00+

Old Grand-Dad 114

$10.00+

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr per Ounce

$45.00Out of stock

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (15 year)

$48.00+Out of stock

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (23 year)

$120.00+Out of stock

Red Breast Irish Whiskey

$20.00+

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$19.00+Out of stock

Sazerac Rye

$10.00+

Thomas Handy Sazerac 1 ounce

$30.00

Watershed 4 year Bourbon

$13.00+

Weller 12 Year

$15.00+Out of stock

Weller Antique 107

$17.00+

Weller CYPB

$18.00+Out of stock

Weller Full Proof

$18.00+Out of stock

Weller Single Barrel

$18.00+Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 15

$90.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00+

Willet Family Estate Rye 4yr

$14.00+

William Larue Weller 1 ounce

$50.00Out of stock

Woodford Double Oak

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Yellowstone Select

$12.00+

Yellowstone Single Barrel 109 proof

$16.00+

HV Proof Flight

$32.00

HV Hayner Flight

$32.00

NA

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Freddie's Rootbeer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Lyres G+T

$4.00

Lyres Amalfi Spritz

$4.00

Lyres Prosecco

$4.00

Brewdog Hazy NA Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Reserve Wine

Antinori Guado Al Tasso Red Blend

$154.00

Argiano Solengo Red Blend

$90.00Out of stock

Ashes & Diamonds Cabernet

$110.00

BiBi Graetz Testamatta Sangiovese

$110.00

Black Stallion Gaspare Cabernet

$85.00

Cakebread Benchlands Cabernet

$159.00

Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino

$92.00Out of stock

Castiel Estate Cabernet

$190.00

Chapoutier Chateneuf du Pape GSM Blend

$75.00

Chateau D'Armailhac Bordeaux Blend

$90.00

Chimney Rock Stag's Leap District Cabernet

$110.00

Col Solare Cabernet

$87.00

Dana Estate ONDA Cabernet

$212.00

Dana Estate VASO Cabernet

$100.00

Don Melchor Cabernet

$160.00

Far Niente Cabernet

$150.00

Gaja Magari Red Blend

$88.00

Gallica Oakville Cabernet

$185.00

Il Poggione Riserva Brunello

$160.00

Immortal Estate Cabernet

$92.00

Keplinger Hangman Syrah

$100.00

Klipsun Cabernet

$180.00

Mondavi Reserve

$115.00

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet

$70.00

Nickel & Nickel DeCarle Vineyard Cabernet

$120.00

Nickel & Nickel State Ranch Cabernet

$120.00

Opus One

$385.00

Pym-Rae Cab

$410.00

Renato Ratti Barolo

$80.00

Round Pond Estate Bovet Reserve Cabernet

$130.00

Sojourn Beckstoffer George III Cabernet

$160.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$79.00Out of stock

Terra Valentine Spring Mountain Cabernet

$75.00

The Mascot Cabernet

$175.00

Pieve Brunello

Seltzers + Meads

High Noon - Black Cherry

$4.00

High Noon - Mango

$4.00

High Noon - Pineapple

$4.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$4.00

BrewDog Hazy AF

$8.00

Amber Cider

$8.00

BrewDog Elvis AF

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Bottle

LaMarca Prosecco, Italy 187ml

$25.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut 187ml

$45.50

Poema Brut Cava, Penedes, Spain

$20.00

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose, Trentino Alto-Adige Italy

$30.10

Bouvet Brut Rose

$32.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$52.00

Bieler Rose'

$29.00

St. Michelle Rose'

$34.30

Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy

$32.90Out of stock

Lunardi

$21.00Out of stock

Three Pears

$24.00

Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay

$32.00

Louis Latour Montagnee 1er Cru

$62.00

Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California

$82.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$70.00

Far Niete Estate Chardonnay

$85.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$38.00

Vidigal Vinho Verde

$14.70

Cline Viognier

$14.70Out of stock

Pieropan Soave

$26.60

Terra d' Aligi Terre di Chieti

$21.00

Fillaboa Albarino

$25.20

HV House Wine

$27.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$36.00

Row Eleven Pinot Noir

$42.00

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir, Oregon

$21.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir, Russian River, Sonoma, California

$60.00

Cuvaison Pinot Noir, Carneros, Napa Valley, California

$38.50

En Route by Far Niente

$52.50

Louis Jadot Nuits-Saint-Georges

$110.00

Louis Latour Valmorsninie

$30.00

Oberon Merlot

$48.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$87.00

Proverb Merlot

$21.00

Columbia Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington

$20.00Out of stock

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California

$33.60

Roth Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California

$33.60

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California

$30.00

Groth Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California

$63.00

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$48.00

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Simi Landslide Cabernet Sauvignon

$57.40

Project Blackbird Cabernet Franc-Merlot Red Blend

$30.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$57.40

Pierre Usseglio L Unique, Rhone, France

$31.50

Paveil De Luz Margaux, Bordeaux, France

$45.50

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert Red Blend, California

$52.50

Darioush Caravan Red Blend, Napa Valley, Callifornia

$64.40

Durigutti Cab Franc

$27.00

Joel Gott Palisades

$27.00

Kuleto Frog Prince Red Blend

$30.00

Murrietas Well "the Spur"

$45.00

Taken Red Blend

$45.50

Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni

$34.30

Michael David Zin, Lodi, California

$24.00

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre, Tuscany, Italy

$25.20

Chapoutier Crozes Hermitage Syrah, Rhone, France

$39.90

Don Miguelle Gascon Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$42.00

Two Hands "Gnarley Dudes" Shiraz, Australia

$42.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda Toscana Promis

$23.70

Jadot Beaujolais Village, Beaujolais, France

$27.00Out of stock

Michael David Petite Petite

$19.60

Monte Malbec Alpha, Mendoza, Argentina

$26.60

HV House Red

$27.00

Cote de Brouilly Beaujolais

$19.20

Versailles Buckeye Blush

$22.00

Versailles Rodeo Red

$22.00

Versailles Cabernet Franc

$22.00

Chateau De Sancerre

$33.60

Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Saint Claire Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Cupcake Moscato Di Asti

$24.00

Schloss Vallrads Kabinet

$33.60

7 Daughters Moscato

$19.00

Villa M Sweet Red

$26.00

Villa M Peach

$16.80

Pacific Rim Riesling

$24.00

Cantera Negra Coffee Liquer, Mexico

$50.00

Chapoutier Banyuls, Rhone, France

$60.00

Far Niente Dolce, Napa Valley, California

$100.00

Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Port, Portugal

$38.00

Rosa Regale Brachetto D'Acqui, Piedmont, Italy

$40.00

Sandeman Apertif White Port, Portugal

$45.00

Taylor 10 year Tawny, Portugal

$55.00Out of stock

Taylor 20 year Tawny, Portugal

$95.00Out of stock

Taylor 30 year Tawny, Portugal

$210.00

Taylor 40 year Tawny, Portugal

$250.00

Wine by the Glass

GL LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

GL Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$15.00

Silver Gate Glass

$6.00

GL Bieler Rose

$10.00

GL Pacific Rim Riesling

$8.00

GL Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$7.00Out of stock

GL Three Pears Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Terra d' Aligi Terre Chieti

$10.00

GL HV House White Wine Tap

$8.00

GL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay

$8.00

GL J. Vineyards Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Proverb Merlot

$7.00

Gl Louis M Martini

$10.00

Gl Oberon Cabernet

$14.00

GL Joel Gott Pallisades

$9.00

GL Kuleto Frog Prince Red Blend

$10.00

GL Murrietas Well The Spur

$15.00

GL Don Miguelle Gascon Reserve Malbec

$14.00

GL Jadot Beaujolais Village

$9.00Out of stock

GL HV House Red Wine Tap

$8.00

GL Cantera Negra Coffee Liquer, Mexico

$8.00

GL Chapoutier Banyuls

$10.00

GL Far Niente Dolce

$18.00

GL Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Port

$8.00

GL Rosa Regale Brachetto D'Acqui

$10.00

GL Sandeman Apertif White Port

$8.00

GL Taylor 10 year Tawny, Portugal

$10.00Out of stock

GL Taylor 20 year Tawny, Portugal

$20.00Out of stock

GL Taylor 30 year Tawny, Portugal

$30.00

GL Taylor 40 year Tawny, Portugal

$40.00

GL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Matcha

Pumpkin Chai 16oz

Pumpkin Latta 16oz

Pumpkin Cold Foam 16oz

Apple Butter Cold Foam 16oz

Cinnamon Bunn 16oz

Classic Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Americano 6oz

$3.00

Macchiato 6oz

$3.00

Café au Lait

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Cappachino

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

OJ

$2.50

Smoothies

Smoothie 16oz

$4.75

Cocktails

Bourbon Sour

$6.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$6.00

Adventurous Reds

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre, Tuscany, Italy

$25.20

Chapoutier Crozes Hermitage Syrah, Rhone, France

$39.90

Two Hands "Gnarley Dudes" Shiraz, Australia

$42.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda Toscana Promis

$23.70

Michael David Petite Petite

$19.60

Monte Malbec Alpha, Mendoza, Argentina

$26.60

Adventurous White Whines

Vidigal Vinho Verde

$14.70

Cline Viognier

$14.70Out of stock

Pieropan Soave

$26.60

Terra d' Aligi Terre di Chieti

$21.00

Fillaboa Albarino

$25.20

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California

$33.60

Roth Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California

$33.60

Groth Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California

$63.00

Simi Landslide Cabernet Sauvignon

$57.40

Pinot Noir

Row Eleven Pinot Noir

$42.00

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir, Oregon

$21.00

Cuvaison Pinot Noir, Carneros, Napa Valley, California

$38.50

En Route by Far Niente

$52.50

Red Blends

Prisoner Red Blend

$57.40

Pierre Usseglio L Unique, Rhone, France

$31.50

Paveil De Luz Margaux, Bordeaux, France

$45.50

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert Red Blend, California

$52.50

Darioush Caravan Red Blend, Napa Valley, Callifornia

$64.40

Durigutti Cab Franc

$27.00

Taken Red Blend

$45.50

Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni

$34.30

Rose

St. Michelle Rose'

$34.30

Sauvignon Blanc

Chateau De Sancerre

$33.60

Sparkling

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut 187ml

$45.50

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose, Trentino Alto-Adige Italy

$30.10

Sweet

Schloss Vallrads Kabinet

$33.60

Villa M Peach

$16.80

Buffet

Adults

$40.00

Seniors

$29.00

Kids 5-12

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
21 W Main St, Versailles, OH 45380

Directions

