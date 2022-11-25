- Home
Hotel Versailles 21 W Main St
No reviews yet
21 W Main St
Versailles, OH 45380
Bottle and Can Beer
Budlight
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Yuengling
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Bells Two Hearted Ale
$4.00
Bells Oberon (Can)
$4.00
Moeller Blackberry Prairie Wheat
$4.00
Moeller Honeywagon IPA
$4.00
Wolf's Ridge 614 Lager
$4.00
Bourbon Barrel Pie
$12.00
Truth (Can)
$4.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Cocktails
Apple Orchard
$11.00
Tropical Old Fashioned
$11.00
Lime in the Coconut
$10.00
Silas' Mojito
$10.00
Tumbleweed Margarita
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Fall Sangria
$10.00
Incredible Edible Amaretto Sour
$12.00
The Crown Mule
$12.00
Man of the Woods
$10.00
The Versailles Gimlet
$10.00
Esther's Scotch Bonnet
$10.00
Mail-Order Manhattan
$12.00
7th Generation Mint Julep
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Mocha Martini
$10.00
The Cardinal Cocktail
$12.00
Fall Into A First Responders Drink
$10.00
Vintaged Old Fashioned
$14.00
Diamond Club Dealer's Choice
$14.00
Top Manhattan
$14.00
Top Martini
$14.00
The Sazerac
$14.00
Golden Cadillac Margarita
$14.00
Cosmopolitian
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.50
Long Island
$11.00
Negroni
$9.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$14.00
White Russian
$10.00
Faux-Jito
$9.00
Faux-Rita
$9.00
Faux-Mary
$9.00
Banquet Mimosa
$7.00
$1 Mimosa - HV x Antoinette
$1.00
Draft Beer
S'mores Clear Sky
$6.00Out of stock
Snowy Hills Pilsner
$6.00
Pumpkin Pie Cider
$6.00
Impish Or Admirable
$6.00
Hop Marauder IPA
$6.00
Josh's Brown Ale
$6.00
Budight
$3.00Out of stock
Miller LIte
$3.00Out of stock
Mich Ultra
$3.00Out of stock
Budweiser
$3.00Out of stock
Coors LIght
$3.00Out of stock
Busch Light
$3.00Out of stock
Corona
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Guinness
$4.00
Craft 1
$5.00
Craft 2
$5.00
Craft 3
$5.00
Craft 4
$5.00
Craft 5
$5.00
Liquor
Absolut
$7.00+
Absolut Citron
$7.00+
Absolut Vanilla
$7.00+
Belvedere Vodka
$9.00+
Dayton Hell's
$8.00+
Grey Goose
$9.00+
Ketel One
$8.00+
Tito's Vodka
$8.00+
Watershed Vodka
$9.00+
Wheatley Vodka
$7.00+
123 Dos Reposado
$22.00+
123 Organic Uno Blanco
$13.00+
123 Tres Anejo
$25.00+
1800 Cristalino
$17.00+
Bozal Cuishe Mezcal
$25.00+
Bozal Mezcal Ensemble
$16.00+
Cantera Negra Anejo
$18.00+
Cantera Negra Extra Anejo
$27.00+
Casa Noble
$13.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00+
Clase Azul Reposado
$38.00+
Corralejo Reposado
$9.00+
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$45.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$17.00+
Espolon Silver
$9.00+
G4 Blanco
$16.00+
Milagro Silver
$9.00+
Patron Silver
$13.00+
Peloton "De La Muerte" Mezcal
$10.00+
San Matias Gran Reserva Extra Anejo
$17.00+
Siete Leguas Anejo
$17.00+
Siete Leguas Blanco
$12.00+
Siete Leguas Reposado
$14.00+
Tres Agave Reposado
$12.00+
Tres Generaciones Anjeo
$14.00+
Wahaka Joven Mezcal
$11.00+
Ballantines 17yr
$32.00+Out of stock
Chivas Regal 18yr
$22.00+
Dalmore 15yr
$45.00+
Dalwhinnie 15yr
$23.00+
Dewars
$8.00+
Glen Levit 12
$14.00+
Highlander Park 18
$20.00+
Imperial 12yr
$9.00+Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$18.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$82.00+
Johnnie Walker Red Label
$12.00+
Macallen 12
$28.00+Out of stock
Macallen 18
$100.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00+
The Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask
$26.00+
Oban 14yr
$26.00
D'usse VSOP Cognac
$18.00+
Davidoff Cognac VS
$12.00+
Davidoff XO
$45.00+
Meukow VS Cognac
$8.00+
Remy Martin Louis Xiii
$880.00+
Watershed Apple Brandy
$12.00+
Appleton Estate 8yr
$10.00+
Appleton Estate Signature
$8.00+
Bacardi Superior
$7.00+
Captain Morgan
$7.00+
Clement Rhum Blanc
$8.00+
Gosling's Black Seal Rum
$8.00
Kirk & Sweeney 18yr Gran Reserva Rum
$15.00+
Kirk & Sweeney 23yr Gran Reserva Superior Rum
$17.00+
Malibu
$7.00+
Neisson Rhum Blanc
$12.00+
Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca
$8.00+
Smith & Cross Jamacian Rum
$10.00+
Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum
$9.00+
Beefeater
$7.00+
Bombay Saphire Dry Gin
$8.00+
Hendrick's Gin
$11.00+
Monkey 47
$14.00+
Plymouth Gin
$10.00+
Tanqueray
$8.00+
The Botanist Gin
$12.00+
Watershed 4 Peel
$11.00+
Watershed Guild
$10.00+
Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream
$10.00+
Campari
$9.00+
Disaronno
$10.00+
Fireball
$7.00+
Frangelico
$8.00
Jagermeister
$9.00+
Kahlua
$8.00+
Kronan Swedish Punsch
$9.00
Limoncello Classico
$9.00+
Ouzo of Plomari
$8.00+
St. George Bruto Americano
$9.00+
St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur
$10.00+
Gran Gala
$8.00+
Ryan's Irish Cream
$8.00+
1776 Straight Rye
$10.00+
1792 Small Batch
$12.00+
Angels Envy
$16.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$26.00+
Basil Hayden Rye
$13.00+
Basil Hayden Toast
$17.00+
Basil Haydens Straight Bourbon
$15.00+
Belle Meade
$12.00+
Bib & Tucker
$17.00+
Bottle Hotel Versailles Bourbon
$115.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00+Out of stock
Bulleit 95 Rye
$9.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00+
Chicken Cock
$25.00+
Colonel E.H. Taylor
$13.00+Out of stock
Crown Apple
$10.00+
Crown Peach
$10.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Crown Vanilla
$10.00+
Crown XO
$17.00+
Eagle Rare Bourbon
$12.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00+
Elmer T Lee 1oz
$25.00
Evan Williams 1783
$9.00+
Evan Williams Single Barrel
$11.00+
Evan Williams White Label
$8.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$15.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00+
Freedom Bourbon
$12.00+
Gentlemen's Jack
$12.00+
George Remus
$12.00+
George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourboun
$38.00+Out of stock
Hayner
$15.00+
Hayner Rye
$16.00+
Hotel Tango Rye
$10.00+
HV Watershed Bourbon
$18.00+
HV Hayner 100
$20.00+
HV Hayner 118
$24.00+
HV Hayner 95
$18.00+
HV Weller 107
$20.00+
Jack Daniel's Honey
$9.00+
Jack Daniel's Rye
$9.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$15.00+
Jameson
$10.00+
Jefferson's Ocean
$25.00+
Jefferson's Reserve
$16.00+
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
$13.00+
Jim Beam Devils Cut
$9.00+
Knob Creek
$12.00+
Maker's Mark
$8.00+
Maker's Mark 101
$12.00+
Maker's Mark 46
$11.00+
Michter's Rye Sigle Barrel
$14.00+
New Riff Bourbon
$13.00+
Old Ezra 7yr
$23.00+Out of stock
Old Forester
$8.00+
Old Forester 1920
$18.00+
Old Grand-Dad 100
$8.00+
Old Grand-Dad 114
$10.00+
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr per Ounce
$45.00Out of stock
Paddy's Irish Whiskey
$8.00+
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (15 year)
$48.00+Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (23 year)
$120.00+Out of stock
Red Breast Irish Whiskey
$20.00+
Russell's Reserve 10yr
$19.00+Out of stock
Sazerac Rye
$10.00+
Thomas Handy Sazerac 1 ounce
$30.00
Watershed 4 year Bourbon
$13.00+
Weller 12 Year
$15.00+Out of stock
Weller Antique 107
$17.00+
Weller CYPB
$18.00+Out of stock
Weller Full Proof
$18.00+Out of stock
Weller Single Barrel
$18.00+Out of stock
Weller Special Reserve
$10.00+Out of stock
Whistle Pig 15
$90.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$11.00+
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$18.00+
Willet Family Estate Rye 4yr
$14.00+
William Larue Weller 1 ounce
$50.00Out of stock
Woodford Double Oak
$15.00+
Woodford Reserve
$13.00+
Yellowstone Select
$12.00+
Yellowstone Single Barrel 109 proof
$16.00+
HV Proof Flight
$32.00
HV Hayner Flight
$32.00
NA
Coke
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Freddie's Rootbeer
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mr. Pibb
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Water
Perrier Sparkling Water
$3.50
Lyres G+T
$4.00
Lyres Amalfi Spritz
$4.00
Lyres Prosecco
$4.00
Brewdog Hazy NA Beer
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Mellow Yellow
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Tonic Water
$2.50
Reserve Wine
Antinori Guado Al Tasso Red Blend
$154.00
Argiano Solengo Red Blend
$90.00Out of stock
Ashes & Diamonds Cabernet
$110.00
BiBi Graetz Testamatta Sangiovese
$110.00
Black Stallion Gaspare Cabernet
$85.00
Cakebread Benchlands Cabernet
$159.00
Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino
$92.00Out of stock
Castiel Estate Cabernet
$190.00
Chapoutier Chateneuf du Pape GSM Blend
$75.00
Chateau D'Armailhac Bordeaux Blend
$90.00
Chimney Rock Stag's Leap District Cabernet
$110.00
Col Solare Cabernet
$87.00
Dana Estate ONDA Cabernet
$212.00
Dana Estate VASO Cabernet
$100.00
Don Melchor Cabernet
$160.00
Far Niente Cabernet
$150.00
Gaja Magari Red Blend
$88.00
Gallica Oakville Cabernet
$185.00
Il Poggione Riserva Brunello
$160.00
Immortal Estate Cabernet
$92.00
Keplinger Hangman Syrah
$100.00
Klipsun Cabernet
$180.00
Mondavi Reserve
$115.00
My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet
$70.00
Nickel & Nickel DeCarle Vineyard Cabernet
$120.00
Nickel & Nickel State Ranch Cabernet
$120.00
Opus One
$385.00
Pym-Rae Cab
$410.00
Renato Ratti Barolo
$80.00
Round Pond Estate Bovet Reserve Cabernet
$130.00
Sojourn Beckstoffer George III Cabernet
$160.00
Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet
$79.00Out of stock
Terra Valentine Spring Mountain Cabernet
$75.00
The Mascot Cabernet
$175.00
Pieve Brunello
Seltzers + Meads
Wine by the Bottle
Bottle
LaMarca Prosecco, Italy 187ml
$25.00
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut 187ml
$45.50
Poema Brut Cava, Penedes, Spain
$20.00
Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose, Trentino Alto-Adige Italy
$30.10
Bouvet Brut Rose
$32.00
Domaine Carneros Brut
$52.00
Bieler Rose'
$29.00
St. Michelle Rose'
$34.30
Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio
$18.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy
$32.90Out of stock
Lunardi
$21.00Out of stock
Three Pears
$24.00
Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay
$32.00
Louis Latour Montagnee 1er Cru
$62.00
Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California
$82.00
Rombauer Chardonnay
$70.00
Far Niete Estate Chardonnay
$85.00
Napa Cellars Chardonnay
$38.00
Vidigal Vinho Verde
$14.70
Cline Viognier
$14.70Out of stock
Pieropan Soave
$26.60
Terra d' Aligi Terre di Chieti
$21.00
Fillaboa Albarino
$25.20
HV House Wine
$27.00
J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$36.00
Row Eleven Pinot Noir
$42.00
Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir, Oregon
$21.00
MacMurray Pinot Noir, Russian River, Sonoma, California
$60.00
Cuvaison Pinot Noir, Carneros, Napa Valley, California
$38.50
En Route by Far Niente
$52.50
Louis Jadot Nuits-Saint-Georges
$110.00
Louis Latour Valmorsninie
$30.00
Oberon Merlot
$48.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$87.00
Proverb Merlot
$21.00
Columbia Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington
$20.00Out of stock
St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California
$33.60
Roth Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California
$33.60
Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, California
$30.00
Groth Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California
$63.00
Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon
$85.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
$90.00
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$48.00
Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon
$62.00
Simi Landslide Cabernet Sauvignon
$57.40
Project Blackbird Cabernet Franc-Merlot Red Blend
$30.00
Prisoner Red Blend
$57.40
Pierre Usseglio L Unique, Rhone, France
$31.50
Paveil De Luz Margaux, Bordeaux, France
$45.50
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert Red Blend, California
$52.50
Darioush Caravan Red Blend, Napa Valley, Callifornia
$64.40
Durigutti Cab Franc
$27.00
Joel Gott Palisades
$27.00
Kuleto Frog Prince Red Blend
$30.00
Murrietas Well "the Spur"
$45.00
Taken Red Blend
$45.50
Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni
$34.30
Michael David Zin, Lodi, California
$24.00
Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre, Tuscany, Italy
$25.20
Chapoutier Crozes Hermitage Syrah, Rhone, France
$39.90
Don Miguelle Gascon Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
$42.00
Two Hands "Gnarley Dudes" Shiraz, Australia
$42.00
Gaja Ca' Marcanda Toscana Promis
$23.70
Jadot Beaujolais Village, Beaujolais, France
$27.00Out of stock
Michael David Petite Petite
$19.60
Monte Malbec Alpha, Mendoza, Argentina
$26.60
HV House Red
$27.00
Cote de Brouilly Beaujolais
$19.20
Versailles Buckeye Blush
$22.00
Versailles Rodeo Red
$22.00
Versailles Cabernet Franc
$22.00
Chateau De Sancerre
$33.60
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
$24.00
Saint Claire Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
Cupcake Moscato Di Asti
$24.00
Schloss Vallrads Kabinet
$33.60
7 Daughters Moscato
$19.00
Villa M Sweet Red
$26.00
Villa M Peach
$16.80
Pacific Rim Riesling
$24.00
Cantera Negra Coffee Liquer, Mexico
$50.00
Chapoutier Banyuls, Rhone, France
$60.00
Far Niente Dolce, Napa Valley, California
$100.00
Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Port, Portugal
$38.00
Rosa Regale Brachetto D'Acqui, Piedmont, Italy
$40.00
Sandeman Apertif White Port, Portugal
$45.00
Taylor 10 year Tawny, Portugal
$55.00Out of stock
Taylor 20 year Tawny, Portugal
$95.00Out of stock
Taylor 30 year Tawny, Portugal
$210.00
Taylor 40 year Tawny, Portugal
$250.00
Wine by the Glass
GL LaMarca Prosecco
$10.00
GL Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
$15.00
Silver Gate Glass
$6.00
GL Bieler Rose
$10.00
GL Pacific Rim Riesling
$8.00
GL Lunardi Pinot Grigio
$7.00Out of stock
GL Three Pears Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GL Terra d' Aligi Terre Chieti
$10.00
GL HV House White Wine Tap
$8.00
GL Napa Cellars Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay
$8.00
GL J. Vineyards Pinot Noir
$12.00
GL Proverb Merlot
$7.00
Gl Louis M Martini
$10.00
Gl Oberon Cabernet
$14.00
GL Joel Gott Pallisades
$9.00
GL Kuleto Frog Prince Red Blend
$10.00
GL Murrietas Well The Spur
$15.00
GL Don Miguelle Gascon Reserve Malbec
$14.00
GL Jadot Beaujolais Village
$9.00Out of stock
GL HV House Red Wine Tap
$8.00
GL Cantera Negra Coffee Liquer, Mexico
$8.00
GL Chapoutier Banyuls
$10.00
GL Far Niente Dolce
$18.00
GL Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Port
$8.00
GL Rosa Regale Brachetto D'Acqui
$10.00
GL Sandeman Apertif White Port
$8.00
GL Taylor 10 year Tawny, Portugal
$10.00Out of stock
GL Taylor 20 year Tawny, Portugal
$20.00Out of stock
GL Taylor 30 year Tawny, Portugal
$30.00
GL Taylor 40 year Tawny, Portugal
$40.00
GL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Specialty Drinks
Classic Coffee
Smoothies
Adventurous Reds
Adventurous White Whines
Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle
Pinot Noir
Red Blends
Prisoner Red Blend
$57.40
Pierre Usseglio L Unique, Rhone, France
$31.50
Paveil De Luz Margaux, Bordeaux, France
$45.50
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert Red Blend, California
$52.50
Darioush Caravan Red Blend, Napa Valley, Callifornia
$64.40
Durigutti Cab Franc
$27.00
Taken Red Blend
$45.50
Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni
$34.30
Sauvignon Blanc
Sparkling
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21 W Main St, Versailles, OH 45380
Gallery
