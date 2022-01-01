Go
Toast

Dog House

Come in and enjoy!

30 S. Palafox

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg$1.25
Steak & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Two cracked eggs; steak, potatoes, sautéed onions, mushrooms
bell peppers, American cheese & sweet chili aioli.
The Diner Cheeseburger$10.50
Hand crafted patti constructed with 80% lean beef and 20% smoked bacon dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made mustard.
Build Your Own Dog
#3 The Usual Dog
Chili, Cheese & Onion
Banana Pudding$7.00
Side Ranch Dressing$0.50
Biscuit$1.75
Medium SODA / TEA
Classic Burrito$8.50
Two cracked eggs; bacon, ham;
cheddar cheese, potatoes & picante
See full menu

Location

30 S. Palafox

Pensacola FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:01 pm - 2:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

No reviews yet

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas! Currently Open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday with limited seating inside and outside. 850-542-4334

Fosko Coffee Barre

No reviews yet

COFFEE, CREPES, COCKTAILS, & MORE
At Fosko, we consider ourselves the pride of Palafox. Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, Fosko is the premiere place to satisfy your cravings. We serve fresh brewed coffee from our advanced Seraphim pour over system. Our variety of handcrafted lattes and espresso drinks are made on beautiful, classic, Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machines. We serve different kinds of house made cold brew, including our own nitro cold brew on tap. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in our cold blended frappes, while those looking to shape up can try one of our famous FIT frappes with caffeine, protein, and less than a gram of sugar. We also offer a selection of hot chocolates, teas, and smoothies for non-coffee drinkers.

Bluefin Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Bringing the good ol' southern Nashville hot flavor to the beach!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston