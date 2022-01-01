Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Burgers

Aunt Katie's

review star

No reviews yet

3005 E Cervantes Street

Pensacola, FL 32503

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger Burger

$13.00

BLT

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Colossal Breakfast Burger

$17.00

CFS Sandwich

$11.00

Gulf Burger

$19.00

Ham Egg Melt

$12.00

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy Hoecake Burger

$14.00

Surf n Turf Burger

$23.00

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Family Favorites

Andys Steak Breakfast

$21.00

Annes Delight

$13.00

Daddys Good Morning

$15.00

Larrys Day Starter

$15.00

Mom Love

$13.00

Monicas Morning Burritos

$15.00

My Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Sweet Victoria

$10.00

1/2 Order Monicas

$10.00

Kids

Braxtons Lil Man Burger

$5.00

Brynleighs Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Devins Way Pancakes

$4.00

Emmas Gotta Have

$3.00

What Addy Wants

$3.00

Kids Eat Free

-$3.00

Omelets

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp Omelet

$17.00

Sissys Sausage Gravy Omelet

$16.00

Pork Omelet

$17.00

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$17.00

Our Knda Bennys

Feeling Crabby Benny

$21.00

Southern Style Benny

$15.00

Hammy Benny

$13.00

Bld Ur Own

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

2 Pancakes

$4.00

3 Pancakes

$6.00

2 Slices French Toast

$6.00

1 Hoe Cake

$2.00

2 Hoe Cakes

$4.00

3 Hoe Cakes

$6.00

1 Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

1 Biscuit

$1.50

2 Biscuits

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Fried Potatos

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Tomato Gravy

$5.00

3 Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

1 Sausage Patty

$4.00

Smk Brk Sausage

$4.00

7 Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

1 Crab Cake

$9.00

Ham

$5.00

10oz Grilled Steak

$14.00

Avocado

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

5 Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00

1 Pork Chop

$8.00Out of stock

2 Pork Chops

$10.00Out of stock

1 CFS

$6.00

Add Blue Berries inside

$2.00

Blue Berries OnTOP

$2.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.50

1 Chicken Breast

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pancake

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Pancake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Family Favorites, Specialty Eggs Benedicts, Our Best Omelets, Burgers, Seafood, and all the regular breakfast items.

Location

3005 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32503

Directions

