Pensacola breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Pensacola restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

509 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (2650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
The Aragon Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Aragon Cafe

47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Tacos (3)$11.99
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
5 wings$6.99
More about The Aragon Cafe
Aunt Katie's image

 

Aunt Katie's

3005 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Sissys Sausage Gravy Omelet$16.00
More about Aunt Katie's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pensacola

Chicken Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Tacos

French Fries

Waffles

Brisket

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Pensacola to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Destin

No reviews yet

Foley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston