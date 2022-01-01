Pensacola breakfast spots you'll love
Ruby Slipper Cafe
509 S Palafox St, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Eggs Cochon
|$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Aragon Cafe
47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA
|Popular items
|Bayou Tacos (3)
|$11.99
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.99
|5 wings
|$6.99