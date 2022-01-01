Cake in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve cake
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Tuxedo Cake
|$7.50
Layers of chocolate cake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake and a rich, velvety chocolate mousse finished with lines of chocolate glaze
Hurricane Pizza
6705 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.99
Just like you'd see at the county fair, but smaller and more fry shaped!
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA
|DESSERT CAKE
|$6.00
WARM BLUEBERRY-STRAWBERRY CAKE WITH A HINT OF LEMON
brown sugar-cream cheese icing, fresh berries & mint
(MAY CONTAIN NUTS) SUBJECT TO CHANGE
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$14.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle aioli, lemon
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$25.00
lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs, grilled asparagus, roasted red bell pepper cayenne aioli, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries
|Tuxedo Cake
|$8.00
layers of chocolate cake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake and a rich, velvety chocolate mousse finished with lines of chocolate glaze