Chicken tenders in Pensacola

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$16.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Fisherman’s Corner image

SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Corner

13486 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.2 (731 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about Fisherman’s Corner
Consumer pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast sliced into strips, choice of fries, salad, or fresh berries (+$2.50)
More about George Bistro + Bar
Item pic

 

VooDoo BBQ

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Platter$12.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Chicken Tender Po-boy$8.99
Three hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Tenders$7.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about VooDoo BBQ

