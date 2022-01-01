Chicken tenders in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.00
SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Corner
13486 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast sliced into strips, choice of fries, salad, or fresh berries (+$2.50)
VooDoo BBQ
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$12.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Chicken Tender Po-boy
|$8.99
Three hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.