Eurasian Bistro 10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600

review star

No reviews yet

10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600

Pensacola, FL 32514

Order Again

Popular Items

Vietnamese Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn
Rare Steak Beef Pho - Phở Bò Tái
Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

Specialty Drinks

Artichoke Drink - Nước Artiso

$5.50

Natural artichoke drink

Vietnamese Iced Coffee - Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$5.50

Dark roast coffee balanced with condensed milk

Milk Tea - Trà Sữa

$6.50

Black, Thai, green tea, or taro with heavy cream

Flavored Tea

$6.50

Lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, passion fruit, watermelon flavored tea

Slushie

$6.50

Lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, watermelon, passion fruit slushie

Smoothie

$6.50

Lychee, strawberry, mango, peach, winter melon, watermelon, passion fruit, taro, avocado smoothie

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Coke, Dt. Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Coke Zero, Fanta Orange, MM Lemonade, Powerade Mtn Blast

Fresh Brewed Tea

Black Tea

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Bottle Drinks

20 oz Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, POWERADE

$3.50
16 oz BODYAMOR Strawberry Banana

16 oz BODYAMOR Strawberry Banana

$4.50
16 oz Monster Energy, Monster Zero Ultra

16 oz Monster Energy, Monster Zero Ultra

$4.50
20 oz DASANI Water

20 oz DASANI Water

$3.00

Tomomasu Watermelon Soda

$3.50

Tomomasu Mango Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Tomomasu Honeydew Soda

$3.50

Beers

Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultralite

$3.50

Pensacola Bay - Li'l Napolean IPA

$4.00

Pensacola Bay - Riptide Amber

$4.00
Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$4.50
Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden

$4.50
Leffe

Leffe

$4.50
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$4.50

Saigon

$4.50

Sake

Junmai Yuzu Aladdin

$20.00

Nigori Aladdin Homare

$20.00Out of stock

Sparkling Piano Kizamura

$14.00

Sparkling Yuzu Shumah Kizamura

$12.50

Nigori Coconuts Kizakura

$17.00

Nigori Matcha Kizamura

$17.00

Nigori Mango Kukai

$17.00

Junmai Otokoyama Namacho

$13.75

Chocolate Nigori Homare

$13.75Out of stock

MU Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$27.00

MU Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$52.00

Appetizers

Basil Popcorn Chicken - Gà Viên Chiên Húng Quế

Basil Popcorn Chicken - Gà Viên Chiên Húng Quế

$6.75

Delicious fried chicken nuggets with basil leaves

Tangy Popcorn Shrimps

Tangy Popcorn Shrimps

$7.00

Crispy fried shrimps tossed in our creamy spicy sauce

Grilled Sliders

Grilled Sliders

$6.75

Sweet rolls with fresh cucumber and grilled chicken and/or pork

Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên

Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên

$7.50

Delicious fried wings bbq, lemon pepper, or house special flavor

Vietnamese Egg Rolls - Chả Giò

Vietnamese Egg Rolls - Chả Giò

$6.50

Crispy fried shell wrap with pork, veggies, mung bean thread, and taro

Rocket Shrimps - Tôm Hoả Tiển

Rocket Shrimps - Tôm Hoả Tiển

$5.75

Crispy fried jumbo shrimp wrapped in egg roll shell

Seafood Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn ̣Đồ Biển

Seafood Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn ̣Đồ Biển

$6.50

Crab Stick wrapped in rice paper with fresh avocado, cucumber, vermicelli, & Yum Yum sauce

Vietnamese Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn

Vietnamese Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn

$6.50

Boiled shrimp & pork, grilled chicken, beef, or pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh vegetables and herbs

Fried Tofu - Đậu Hủ Chiên

Fried Tofu - Đậu Hủ Chiên

$7.25

Savory crispy fried tofu

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad - Sà Lách Gà Nướng

Grilled Chicken Salad - Sà Lách Gà Nướng

$9.75

Grilled chicken with mix greens lettuce tossed in Vietnamese vinaigrette

Shaking Beef Salad - Sà Lách Bò Lúc Lắc

Shaking Beef Salad - Sà Lách Bò Lúc Lắc

$12.95

Diced petite tender steaks with mix greens lettuce tossed in Vietnamese vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Grilled Pork Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Heo Nướng

Grilled Pork Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Heo Nướng

$8.50

Sliced charbroiled pork with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette

Grilled Beef Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Bò Nướng

Grilled Beef Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Bò Nướng

$8.95

Sliced charbroiled beef with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette

Boom Boom Shrimp Sandwich - Bánh Mì Tôm Chiên Giòn

Boom Boom Shrimp Sandwich - Bánh Mì Tôm Chiên Giòn

$9.95

Large crisply fried shrimps infused with creamy tangy sauce, topped with cilantro and cucumber in a demi baguette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Gà Nướng

Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thịt Gà Nướng

$8.50

Grilled chicken with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette

Combination Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thập Cẩm

Combination Sandwich - Bánh Mì Thập Cẩm

$8.50

Vietnamese cold-cut meat with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, and pickled carrot in a demi baguette

Vietnamese Beef Stew - Bánh Mì Bò Kho

Vietnamese Beef Stew - Bánh Mì Bò Kho

$8.75

Vietnamese beef stew served with a demi baguette

Noodle & Soup

Chicken Pho - Phở Gà

Chicken Pho - Phở Gà

$12.75

Richly-seasoned chicken broth is ladled over rice noodles and chicken breast meat

Brisket Beef Pho - Phở Bò Nạm

Brisket Beef Pho - Phở Bò Nạm

$12.75

Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced beef brisket

Rare Steak Beef Pho - Phở Bò Tái

Rare Steak Beef Pho - Phở Bò Tái

$12.75

Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak

Beef Stew Pho - Phở Bò Kho

Beef Stew Pho - Phở Bò Kho

$12.75

Vietnamese beef stew over rice noodles

Meatball Beef Pho - Phở Bò Viên

Meatball Beef Pho - Phở Bò Viên

$12.75

Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and beef meatballs

Special Combination Pho - Phở Đặc Biệt

Special Combination Pho - Phở Đặc Biệt

$17.75

Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak, meat ball, and brisket

Crispy Noodle - Mì Xào Giòn

Crispy Noodle - Mì Xào Giòn

$15.95

Egg noodles crispy fried with vegetables and your choice of protein (Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp).

Stir Fry Noodle - Hủ Tiếu/Mì Xào

Stir Fry Noodle - Hủ Tiếu/Mì Xào

$14.95

Rice noodles or egg noodles stir-fry with vegetables and your choice of protein (Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp).

Rice & Vermicelli

Rice with Grilled Meat - Cơm và Thịt Nướng

Rice with Grilled Meat - Cơm và Thịt Nướng

$12.95

Grilled meat (shrimp, chicken, pork, or beef) with rice and fresh herbs

Vermicelli with Grilled Meat - Bún và Thịt Nướng

Vermicelli with Grilled Meat - Bún và Thịt Nướng

$12.95

Grilled meat (shrimp, chicken, pork, or beef) with vermicelli and fresh herbs

Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

$13.95

Fried rice with eggs, vegetables, with your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, or beef).

Shaking Beef Rice - Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc

Shaking Beef Rice - Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc

$15.95

Diced petite tender steaks with steamed rice or tomato based rice

Crispy Cornish Hen Rice

Crispy Cornish Hen Rice

$15.95

Half of a Cornish hen fried & served with tomato-based rice or steamed jasmine rice.

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake - Bánh Phô Mai Chiên

Fried Cheesecake - Bánh Phô Mai Chiên

$5.50

Cheesecake wrapped in crispy shell

Crème Caramel - Bánh Flan

Crème Caramel - Bánh Flan

$5.50

Custard with a layer of clear caramel sauce

Vietnamese Bake Banana Cake - Bánh Chuối Nướng

Vietnamese Bake Banana Cake - Bánh Chuối Nướng

$5.50

Moist banana bread-based cake

Pandan Waffle - Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa

Pandan Waffle - Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa

$5.50

Waffle with sweet aroma of pandan, chewy center, and a crispy outer texture served with a scoop of ice cream (dine in)

Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$5.50

Crispy fried banana sprinkled with powder sugar and lightly drizzled with caramel served with a scoop of ice cream (dine in)

Pastries

Pate Chaud

Pate Chaud

$2.00

French-influenced meat pies with savory filling

Sides

Salads

$2.00

Fries

$3.95

French Bread

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Vegetarian

Vermicelli with Tofu

$10.95

Vegi Spring Rolls with Tofu

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$7.25

Banh Mi with Tofu

$7.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Vietnamese-Infused Cuisine

