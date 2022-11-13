Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Union Public House 309 S. Reus St

1,583 Reviews

$$

309 S. Reus St

Pensacola, FL 32502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nibble & Share

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Boiled Peanuts

$8.00

Corndog

$9.00

Duck Hearts on Toast

$11.00

Frito Pie

$13.00

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Pups

$8.00

Scotch Egg

$8.00

Seoul Seared Shrimp

Shrimp and Pickles

$16.00

Spicy Crab Dip

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Wings

$17.00

Garden & Spoon

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Beet Salad Large

$14.00

Beet Salad Small

$9.00

Burrata Salad Large

$17.00

Burrata Salad Small

$10.00

Gumbo Large

$16.00

Gumbo Small

$8.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Tuna Soba Salad

$21.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Salt N Cure

1 Board

$7.00

2 Board

$14.00

3 Board

$21.00

5 Board

$28.00

Between the Buns

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Fish Sandwich

$16.00

UPH Burger

$18.00

Nashville Hot

$15.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Sambal Chicken

$16.00

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Lunch Feature

$14.00

Land & Sea

Butt

$27.00

Hanger Steak

$42.00

Redfish

$36.00

Tuna Two Ways

$34.00

Cobia

$36.00

Oxtail

$35.00

Crispy Skin Salmon

$38.00

Shank

$27.00

A La Carte

Amberjack ALC

$34.00

Ribeye 20oz

$48.00

Confit Duck ALC

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Redfish ALC

$31.00

Hanger ALC

$37.00

Salmon ALC

$29.00

Shank ALC

$27.00

Shrimp ALC

$22.00

Tofu ALC

$17.00

Sides

Collards

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Grilled Baguette

$2.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Sweets

3 Scoops Gelato

$6.00

Buttermilk Pie

$9.00

Trifle

$10.00

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Apple Fennel Grunt

$10.00

Brulee

$9.00

Food Feature

Add Duck Hearts

$7.00

App Feature

$16.00

Bottle Bordeaux

Dessert Feature

$8.00

Dinner Feature

$38.00

Vegan Plate

$17.00

Vegetarian Plate

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Pasta and Vino

$24.00

Pasta No Vino

$18.00

Skewer Feature

$15.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Sauces

Apple Butter

Avo Mayo

Chimichurri

Harissa

Ketchup

Peach Butter

Pepper Party

Red Eye Gravy

Scallion Aioli

Spicy Salt

Tartar

Tomato Gravy

Tomato Jam

Industry Pop-up

Duck Cuban

$14.00

Soulmades

$11.00

Okonomiyaki

$10.00

Spam Masubi

$8.00

Lamb Corndog

$10.00

Smores

$7.00

Chili

$12.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Curry Nuts

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Coffee

$2.79

Coffee Refill

Coke

$2.79

Coke Refill

Cranberry

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee Refill

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke Refill

DRY 75

$8.00

Gingerale

$2.79

Gingerale Refill

Ginger Beer

$2.79

Grapefruit Pellegrino

$3.00

Half n Half Tea

$2.79

Half n Half Tea Refill

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

Lemon Cooler

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

MOONLESS PLANET

$8.00

OJ

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite Refill

SULTRY RYTHEM

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea Refill

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea Refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Liquor

Old Forester Prohibition

$10.00

New Riff Straight Bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Kaiyo Mizunara Oak

$10.00

Crown Whisky

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Mellowcorn 100 Proof

$6.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Rarebreed Bourbon

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$10.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Old Elk Bourbon

$12.00

Templeton 4

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Rye

$7.00

Whistlepig 10

$13.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

New Riff Straight Rye

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Pasote Reposado

$11.00

Ancho Verde

$6.00

Pisco

$6.50

Benedictine

$7.00

Branca Menta

$6.50

Byrrh

$6.50

Carpano Antica

$7.00

Capano Bianco

$6.00

Chartreuse

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$6.50

Cocchi di Torino

$6.00

Cochi Rosa

$4.00

Creme de Mure

$6.50

Creme de Violette

$6.50

Cynar

$7.00

Fernet

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

HW Southern Amaro

$6.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Jager

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Montenegro

$6.00

Pamplemousse

$6.50

PF Dry Curacao

$6.50

Pimms

$7.00

Punt E Mes

$5.50

Rumple

$5.00

Smith & Woodhouse Tawny

$14.00

Velvet Falernum

$4.00

Well Brandy

$6.50

Lairds BiB Apple Brandy

$9.00

G4 Blanco

$8.00

Foursquare Isonomy

$12.00

Paranubes

$5.00

Mezcal Ilegal

$8.00

Plantation Fiji

$7.00

Plantation OFTD

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Arette Reposado

$10.00

Suerte Reposado

$9.00

Elevelo Blanco

$7.00

Suerte Anejo

$11.00

Tapatio Blanco

$8.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$10.00

Pasote Reposado

$11.00

Pasote Blanco

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

LemonHart Blackpool

$7.00

El Tequieno Reposado

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$9.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Paladar Blanco

$10.00

Tequila Ocho

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Rhum JM

$8.00

Coruba Jamaican Dark

$8.00

Saint Benevolence

$8.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$9.00

Holmes Cay Jamaican

$14.00

Holmes Cay Barbados

$14.00

Balvenie Single First

$13.00

Bunnahanhain

$12.00

Compass Box Asyla

$10.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$11.00

Compass Box The Spice Tree

$11.00

Dalmore Cigar

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 14 Reserve

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15

$13.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Harleston Green

$7.00

High N Wicked Irish

$18.00

Powers Irish Whisky

$7.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Botanist

$7.00

Ford's

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Wonderbird Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Reyka

$5.00

Chopin

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli

$7.44

Wodka

$6.51

Arette Blanco

$6.51

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.51

Real McCoy Rum

$6.51

Beer

$5.59

White Zombie

$7.44

Hibiscus Margarita

$7.44

Beetlejuice

$7.44

Old Forester

$6.51

Wine

BTL Gerald Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Empire Estates

$48.00

BTL Jeio Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Schramsberg

$73.00

BTL Voirin Jumel

$69.00

BTL Giocato PG

$26.00

BTL Gerald Chard

$34.00

BTL Moniker

$42.00

BTL Farmstead

$44.00

BTL Villa Wolf

$29.00

BTL Pierre Sparr

$31.00

BTL Gundlach Bundschu

$37.00

BTL Comtesse White Bordeaux

$27.00

BTL Osmosis

$35.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Squealing Pig

$34.00

BTL Essay

$27.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Brut

$41.00

BTL Ch. Minuty Rose

$34.00

BTL Lovo Brut Rose

$27.00

BTL Fabre Rose

$41.00

BTL Peyrassol La Croix

$27.00

BTL Love Drunk

$41.00

BTL Comtesse Red Bordeaux

$28.00

BTL Brancaia Chianti

$77.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch Cab

$61.00

BTL Badgerhound

$37.00

BTL Matthew Fritz Cab

$36.00

BTL Black Chicken

$85.00

BTL Lamadrid Gran Reserva

$77.00

BTL Planet Oregon

$42.00

BTL Brick and Mortar

$44.00

BTL Jayson Blend

$89.00

BTL Alto Molino Malbec

$26.00

BTL Tre Leoni

$63.00

BTL Bishops Peak

$59.00

BTL Jim Barry

$30.00

BTL Ch. Chapelle D'Alienor

$41.00

BTL Occam's Razor

$41.00

BTL Kellerei

$36.00

BTL Mount Peak

$88.00

BTL Far Mountain

$109.00

BTL Marietta Syrah

$87.00

BTL E. Guigal Gigondas

$77.00

BTL Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Il Blu Brancaia

$122.00

BTL Others Grenache

$55.00

BTL Pavelot no. 1

$62.00

BTL La Quercia

$29.00

BTL Guerra Albano

$44.00

Open Bottle Wine

BTL Solosole

$38.00

GLS Jeio Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Piper Sonoma Brut

$9.00

GLS Gerald Talmard Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Moniker

$13.00

GLS Giocato PG

$8.00

GLS Villa Wolf

$8.00

GLS PIERRE SPARR

$9.00

GLS Gundlach Bundschu

$12.00

GLS Comtesse White

$9.00

GLS Osmosis

$11.00

GLS Squealing Pig

$9.00

GLS Essay

$8.00

GLS Lovo Brut Prosecco Rose

$7.00

GLS Fabre Rose

$12.00

GLS Peyrassol La Croix

$9.00

GLS Love Drunk

$12.00

GLS Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Matthew Fritz Cab

$12.00

GLS Planet Oregon

$13.00

GLS Badgerhound

$11.00

GLS Jim Barry

$9.00

GLS Alto Molino Malbec

$8.00

GLS Occam's Razor

$13.00

GLS Comtesse Red

$9.00

Pasta & Vino Red

Pasta & Vino White

GLS Piper Sonoma Brut

$9.00

GLS Solosole

$10.00

Beer

Wild Stout

$8.00

Milk Stout

$8.00

Keller Pilsner

$8.00

Salted Watermelon

$8.00

JK Spent Beet Gose

$8.00

Sci Fi Hamster Wheel NEIPA

$8.00

Hyperlight Double Dry Hopped IPA

$9.00

Bluewater 3rd Planet

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Summer Ale Jester King

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Dank Side 3rd Planet

$7.00

Emerald Republic IPA

$7.00

Emerald Republic Hefe

$7.00

High Life

$5.00

Jolly Pumpkin

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Prairie Sour

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw

$5.50

ACE Hard Cider

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Corona Familia

$6.00

Cocktails

Amaro Goodnight

$7.00

Americana

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Back To The Vine

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Bramble

$9.00

Caipirinha

$9.00

Casually Flirting

$9.00

Cool Nights Fizz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Dew & a Brew

$6.00

Eggnog

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Funk'd Up Kicks

$8.00

Funkystrawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Grasshoper

$9.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Industry Daiquiri

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jungle Parrot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Last Word

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

UPH Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

NY Sour

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

PBJ Old Fashioned

$8.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Questionable Decisions

$8.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Revolver

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Toronto

$9.00

The Only Word

$11.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Velvet Hammer

$5.00

Missionary Downfall

$9.00

Throwing Grenades

$10.00

Greta Garbo

$9.00

No Strings Attached

$9.00

Smoke Show

$11.00

The Swizzle Stick

$10.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

White Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Coastal Imagination

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

Monkey Tai

$10.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$10.00

Mike Honcho

$7.00

Dirty Ranch Water

$8.00

Strawberry Sage Smash

$9.00

Garden & Jefferson

$12.00

Problem Solver

$10.00

Red Wedding

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$13.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Duck Old Fashioned

$13.00

These Fools

$9.00

Port Au Prince

$11.00

El Diablo

$9.00

Sneaky Banana

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$9.00

A Hug From Poppy

$10.00

Zombie

$10.00

$7 Cocktail

$7.00

50/50 Martini

$11.00

Navy Grog

$9.00

Corn'n Oil-ish

$10.00

Hibiscus Negroni

$10.00

Kitchen Beers

$12.00

Kitchen Tequila

$16.00

Royal Mai Tai

$10.00

Aged Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cucumber G&T

$9.00

Stubborn Defiance

$9.00

Butter Pecan Sazerac

$12.00

Prohibition Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Flippin Tully

$10.00

Satsuma Sour

$10.00

Industry

White Zombie

$7.44

Beetle Juice

$7.44

Large Marge

$7.44

Retail

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Wine Tumbler

$18.00

Margaritas To Go

$12.00

UPH Wooden Spoon

$5.00

Gift Card

Open Merchandise

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Cancellation Fee

Provisions

Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

$8.00

Pickled Carrots

$8.00

Pickled Green Tomato

$8.00

Pickled Beets

$8.00

Pickled Apricots

$8.00

Chow Chow

$8.00

Pimento Cheese pint

$8.00

Pimentio Cheese quart

$14.00

UPH Special Events

Main Course

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

UPH is a crafty southern pub where it all comes together. Excellent food and drinks combined with unparalleled customer service is our mission. Fresh and creative ingredients will be paired with fresh and creative ideas. Exceptional food, superb drinks, and stellar service will be the norm.

Location

309 S. Reus St, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Union Public House image
Union Public House image
Union Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Elbow Room
orange starNo Reviews
2213 W Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32505
View restaurantnext
Shaggy's
orange starNo Reviews
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Pensacola FL (Pine Forest)
orange star3.8 • 739
1 New Market St Cantonment, FL 32533
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Alice's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 332
1504 w Intendencia St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston