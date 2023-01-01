Flan in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve flan
More about Eurasian Bistro - 10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600
Eurasian Bistro - 10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600
10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600, Pensacola
|Crème Caramel - Bánh Flan
|$5.50
Custard with a layer of clear caramel sauce
More about Delicias Latin Food and Bar - 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1
Delicias Latin Food and Bar - 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1
1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1, Pensacola
|FLAN
|$7.50
Save
Shop
Share
Keep Screen On
Can't decide whether to serve chocolate cake or flan for dessert? Have your cake and eat your flan, too, with a recipe that combines two distinctive flavors in one crowd-pleasing recipe.