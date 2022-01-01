Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Pensacola
/
Pensacola
/
Chai Lattes
Pensacola restaurants that serve chai lattes
CREPES
Fosko Coffee Barre
8 Palafox Pl, Pensacola
Avg 4.6
(1191 reviews)
Chai Latte 12
$4.50
Chai Latte 20 (Iced Only)
$6.00
Chai Latte 16
$5.25
More about Fosko Coffee Barre
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.00
More about George Bistro + Bar
