Chicken sandwiches in Pensacola

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

509 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (2650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds on ciabatta
More about Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

