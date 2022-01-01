Chicken sandwiches in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe
509 S Palafox St, Pensacola
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**