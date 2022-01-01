Go
Dover Grille

310 Donelson Pkwy

Popular Items

Fiesta Platter$12.99
Choose 3 samples of the appetizers listed here!
Chicken tenders,
Onion rings,
Deep fried mushrooms,
Loaded potato skins,
Texas cheese fries,
Deep fried pickles,
Mozzarella cheese stix
Chicken Finger Salad$8.99
Strips of fried chicken on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Southern Fried Catfish$12.99
Deep friend catfish, dipped in crispy corn meal breading, and served with homemade tartar sauce and hush puppies
Extra Dressing or Sauce over 2 .39 each$0.39
Deep Fry'd Pickles$6.99
The perfect mix of dill pickle spears and crispy friend batter
Classic Cheeseburger$7.99
Topped with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Piled high with bacon and smothered with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
Loaded Tater Skins$7.99
Crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Served with our own buttermilk ranch dressing
Hamburger Steak$9.99
10 ounces of premium ground beef, topped with grilled onions
Chicken Finger Basket$7.99
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with our homemade ranch dipping sauce
Location

Dover TN

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
