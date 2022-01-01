Go
Waldo's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3150 Ocean Drive • $$

Avg 5 (68 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3150 Ocean Drive

Vero Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Pizzoodles

No reviews yet

Since 2007, Pizzoodles has been Vero Beach's home away from home. Serving flavorful pizza, pasta, calzones, and desserts, our family is bringing a taste of Italy to the neighborhood. Our chefs take pride in everything that leaves our kitchen, which is why all our meals are made from scratch -- and you can taste the difference in every bite. Whether you're dining with us, taking dinner to go, or letting us cater your next office lunch or event, we won't leave you hungry. So stop by, and be part of the Pizzoodles family.

