The Point Restaurant

We are a waterfront restaurant on Lake Texoma specializing in good food, good views, and great service. Come dine with us on our outdoor patio overlooking Lake Texoma! All online orders are To-Go only. We do not allow online orders ahead of time for patio or inside dining.

SEAFOOD

132 Grandpappy Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with ranch & marinara.
Texas Chicken Fried Steak$22.95
Hand battered beef cutlet, deep fried and served with cream gravy & Texas toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

132 Grandpappy Drive

Denison TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

