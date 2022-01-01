Go
Ellicottville Brewing Company

Welcome to EBC West!

34 West Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Wings Single$17.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Cajun Hot, Garlic Romano, Nashville Hot, Honey Sriracha or Sesame Teriyaki. Served w/ house-made blue cheese, celery & carrots.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$11.00
Four large soft pretzels served w/ house-made beer cheese sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$14.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese, choice of sauce.
EBC Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
Arcadian greens, cranberries, granny smith apples, goat cheese, walnuts, shredded carrots & balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our Gorgonzola cream sauce, topped w/grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce.
EBC West Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Two 4 oz patties, brioche roll, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-Breaded Tenders, Carrots, Celery, Bleu Cheese, Choice Sauce
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, house slaw, cojita cheese, fresh salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Fish & Chips$16.00
One 8.5 oz Beer Battered Haddock fillet, French fries, coleslaw, house tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Location

Fredonia NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
