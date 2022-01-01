Derby restaurants you'll love

Toast
Steveo’s image

 

Steveo’s

6811 Erie Road, Derby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double Decker Bang Bang$4.99
Soft wrapped in a hard shell with nacho cheese in-between with Chicken fingers, hot sauce and Monteray Jack Cheddar cheese,.
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Grilled Greek chicken, Shredded lettuce, Feta cheese, Tomatoes, Black olives, Onions served with a steamed pita bread and a side of greek dressing.
Jumbo Beef$7.29
Seasoned ground Beef, Lettuce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and tomato.
More about Steveo’s
American Legion Post 928 98330 image

 

American Legion Post 928 98330

7353 Erie Rd, Derby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about American Legion Post 928 98330
Shore House image

 

Shore House

6558 Lake Shore Road, Derby

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shore House
