EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

Edwards Dessert Kitchen is the ultimate dessert destination in Minneapolis' North Loop. From taste-as-good-as-they look desserts to hand crafted savory items, we have options available to elevate any occasion.

200 Washington Ave N.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ancho Chili Caramel Corn (GF)$5.00
Matcha Mousse$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
Whipped Caramelia (GF)$10.00
Banana Jam, Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Caramel and Chinese 5 Spice Snickerdoodle$5.00
Mango Coconut Creme Pie Puff$10.00
Lemongrass and Coconut
Yuzu Green Apple$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
EDK Snack Cake (GF)$5.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake, Milk Chocolate Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Shell
Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)$5.00
Rocher Mousse (GF)$10.00
Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Sable, Hazelnut Praline Crunch
See full menu

Location

200 Washington Ave N.

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

