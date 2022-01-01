National Coney Island

National Coney Island has been in business since 1965 and currently owns and operates 20 restaurants in Southeastern Michigan. The corporate headquarters are located in Roseville, Michigan, home of the original location!

Every National Coney Island restaurant features a menu filled with great-tasting, All-American classics, including traditional Detroit-style Coney Island hot dogs, our world famous chili, fresh salads, premium Angus burgers, delicious desserts like Sanders hot fudge sundaes and breakfast served anytime.

