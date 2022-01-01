Macomb restaurants you'll love

Macomb restaurants
Toast
  • Macomb

Macomb's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Must-try Macomb restaurants

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience image

 

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience

48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb

Avg 4.7 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll (1pc)$7.00
Fresh rolls prepared with your choice of marinated chicken or tofu, carrots, cilantro, skinny rice noodles and green leaf lettuce, wrapped in a thin rice paper.
Seafood Rangoons (5pc)$7.50
Seafood and crab, cream cheese and green onions lightly fried in a crispy, wonton shell. Served with a sweet appetizer sauce.
Hot and Sour Soup$5.00
A mildly sweet and spiced soup with eggs, bamboo shoots and rice noodles. Garnished with minced green onions.
More about Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coney Island$2.49
Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions in a Steamed Bun.
Cheeseburger$8.98
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
Utensils
Forks, Knives, Spoons, or Napkins.
More about The Coney Grille
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ground Beef Taco Dinner$15.45
Three of our own 'unique soft shell tacos' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Original Combination$16.55
A VARIETY OF YOUR FAVORITES: OUR UNIQUE PUFFY TACO, TOSTADA, BURRITO, AND ENCHILADA ALL FILLED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF. SERVED WITH BEANS AND SPANISH RICE.
Full Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about El Charro
