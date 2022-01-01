Macomb restaurants you'll love
Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb
|Popular items
|Summer Roll (1pc)
|$7.00
Fresh rolls prepared with your choice of marinated chicken or tofu, carrots, cilantro, skinny rice noodles and green leaf lettuce, wrapped in a thin rice paper.
|Seafood Rangoons (5pc)
|$7.50
Seafood and crab, cream cheese and green onions lightly fried in a crispy, wonton shell. Served with a sweet appetizer sauce.
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$5.00
A mildly sweet and spiced soup with eggs, bamboo shoots and rice noodles. Garnished with minced green onions.
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Popular items
|Coney Island
|$2.49
Coney Dog topped with Chili, Mustard and Onions in a Steamed Bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$8.98
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER. USDA Beef Patty with American Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Onions available upon request.
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Popular items
|Ground Beef Taco Dinner
|$15.45
Three of our own 'unique soft shell tacos' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
|Original Combination
|$16.55
A VARIETY OF YOUR FAVORITES: OUR UNIQUE PUFFY TACO, TOSTADA, BURRITO, AND ENCHILADA ALL FILLED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF. SERVED WITH BEANS AND SPANISH RICE.
|Full Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.