El Charro - Macomb
198 Reviews
$$
21519 21 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
Popular Items
El Charro Top Picks
Ground Beef Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Ground Beef Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with meat and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Small Original Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
32oz Fruit Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.
32oz Sangria
Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.
Carry-Out Cocktails
16oz Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.
16oz Fruit Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.
16oz Gold Margarita
Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.
16oz Premium Margarita
RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)
32oz Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.
32oz Fruit Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.
32oz Gold Margarita
Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.
32oz Premium Margarita
RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)
64oz Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix.
64oz Fruit Margarita
Azteca Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Schnapp with our family blend margarita mix. Your Choice of fruit flavouring.
64oz Gold Margarita
Corralejo Reposada Tequila, Grand Mariner and our Family Blend Margarita Mix.
64oz Premium Margarita
RAGING RITA (Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, and our family blend margarita mix.) PRICKLY PEAR (Avion Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge, Juice of the cactus fruit, and our family blend margarita mix.) ANDREA'S (Sauna Tequila, Patron Citronge, Peachtree Schnapps, Strawberry Passion, and our family blend margarita mix.) ELECTRIC BLUE (Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peachtree Schnapps, soda, and our family blend margarita mix.)
16oz Sangria
Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.
32oz Sangria
Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.
64oz Sangria
Our housemaid sangria is a delightful blend of liquor, fruit juice an wine.
Small Botanas
Small Original Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Vegetarian Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Meat & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made botana beans, signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Meat Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Chicken Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Shredded Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house-made chorizo, seasoned shredded beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Chicken & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house-made chorizo, seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Small Shredded Beef Botana
Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.
Large Botanas
Large Original Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans flavored with house made chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Vegetarian Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Meat & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with botana beans with our house-made chorizo, signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Meat Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped signature seasoned ground beef, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Chicken Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Shredded Beef & Bean Botana
Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, house-made beans with chorizo, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.
Large Chicken & Bean Botana
Corn tortilla chips topped with botana beans with our house-made chorizo, seasoned chicken, with melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives and slices of avocado.
Large Shredded Beef Botana
Corn tortillas chips topped with our seasoned shredded beef, melted white cheese, diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and slices of avocado.
Half Quesadillas
Half Cheese Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Chicken Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Meat Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Quesadillas
Full Cheese Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Chicken Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded chicken, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Shredded Beef Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & shredded beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Meat Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Mini Nachos
Mini Cheese Nacho
A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's topped with jalapeños peppers
Mini Bean Nacho
A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and vegetarian bean topped with jalapeños peppers
Mini Meat Nacho
A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and seasoned ground beef topped with jalapeños peppers
Mini Meat & Bean Nacho
A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's, seasoned ground beef and vegetarian bean, topped with jalapeños peppers
Mini Chicken Nacho
A crisp corn tortilla covered in our special blend of cheese's and shredded chicken, topped with jalapeños peppers
Full Nachos
Full Chz Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Meat Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Meat & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with ground beef and vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Chicken Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with shredded chicken, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Shredded Beef Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with shredded beef, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Chicken & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with shredded chicken and vegetarian beans, with melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Full Shredded Beef & Bean Nacho
Corn tortilla chips with shredded beef and vegetarian beans, melted yellow cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Super Nachos
Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef and beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, black olives, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
Chicken Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, black olives, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
Shredded Beef Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded beef and beans, melted white and yellow cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, black olives, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
Small Supremes (Mexican Pizza)
Small Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Chicken Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Bean Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with beans, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Connie Supreme
Our famous puffy taco pressed flat, covered with seasoned ground beef, a hint of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and melted white cheese.
Large Nacho Supremes (Mexican Pizza)
Large Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with ground beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Chicken Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Bean Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with vegetarian bean, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Large Shredded Beef Nacho Supreme
Crisp flour shell with shredded beef, diced tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Topped with melted white cheese.
Small Avocado Cheese Crisps
Cheese Crisps
Fondue & Dips
Cheese Fondue
Tangy fondue, a mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers. Served with puffy taco sticks for dipping
Taco Sticks
Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fondue Cheese
Mixture of mild and sharp cheese, wine and jalapeno peppers.
Queso Flameado
Melted white cheeses mixed with spicy chorizo, ranchero sauce, served with soft flour tortillas for dipping.
Guacamole Dip
1/2 pint of fresh made guacamole, served with 1/2 lb corn chips.
Taco Dinners
Ground Beef Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with shredded beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chef Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos one ground beef, one chicken and one shredded beef, with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Bean Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with beans topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Fish Taco Dinner
Three of our own puffy tacos with grilled Mahi Mahi topped with lettuce, and white cheese. Garnished with fresh limes and our house-made Chipotle Ranch dressing. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Hard Shell Taco Dinners
Hardshell Taco Dinner
Three hard shell tacos with ground beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Hardshell Taco Dinner
Three hard shell tacos with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Hardshell Taco Dinner
Three hard shell tacos with shredded beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Bean Hardshell Taco Dinner
Three hard shell tacos with bean topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Enchilada Dinners
Ground Beef Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with meat and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with chili and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chef Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas, one ground beef, one chicken, and one shredded beef, covered with chili and melted white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Mexican Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with white cheese and onions, covered with old style sauce and white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Bean Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with beans and covered with old style sauce and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with white cheese, covered with old style sauce and melted cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Burrito Dinners
Burrito Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Burrito Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Burrito Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Chef Burrito Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas, one ground beef, one chicken and one shredded beef, with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Bean Burrito Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas filled with vegetarian bean and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Fajita Dinners
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Grilled steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Combo Fajita
Grilled chicken & steak with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Mahi Fajita
Grilled mahi with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Original Combo Dinners
Original Combination
A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with seasoned ground beef. served with beans and spanish rice.
Chef Original Combination
A variety of your favorites: Ground Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Shredded Beef Burrito, and Chicken Enchilada. served with beans and spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Original Combination
A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with shredded beef. served with beans and spanish rice.
Chicken Original Combnation
A variety of your favorites: Our unique puffy taco, tostada, burrito and enchilada all filled with shredded chicken. served with beans and spanish rice.
Bean Original Combination
A variety of your favourite's: our unique puffy taco, Tostada, Burrito, and enchilada all filled with vegetarian bean. Served with Beans and Spanish rice.
Super Wet Burrito Dinners
Super Wet Burrito Dinner
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and seasoned ground beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.
Chicken Super Wet Burrito Dinner
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded chicken. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito Dinner
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.
Bean Super Wet Burrito Dinner
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.
Chimichanga Dinners
Shredded Beef Chimichanga Dinner
Our Savoury shredded beef rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried to a perfect golden brown crisp. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Garnished with Lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Chimichanga Dinner
Our shredded chicken rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried to a perfect golden brown crisp. Covered in old style sauce. Served with Spanish rice and beans.
Old World Favorites
Mexican Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated boneless, skinless chicken breast served with white rice and grilled vegetables.
Poblano Chili Relleno Dinner
Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, white cheese or a blend of seafood delicasies. Covered with ranchero sauce and white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Mexican Sandwich
Three flour tortillas layered with beans and Spanish rice and your choice of filling. Covered with old style sauce and white cheese.
Carne Asada Grilled Steak
Thinly sliced marinated steak served with beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas.
Tacos
Meat Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Chicken Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Shredded Beef Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Bean Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with vegetarian bean, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Guacamole and Bean Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with guacamole, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Ground Beef and Bean Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef and vegetarian bean, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Fish Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with mahi, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Shredded Beef and Bean Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded beef and vegetarian bean, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Chicken and Bean Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded chicken and vegetarian bean, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Guacamole Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with guacamole, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Cheese Taco
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with melted cheese, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
Hard Shell Tacos
Hard Shell Taco
A hard shell taco with ground beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.
Chicken Hardshell Taco
A hard shell taco with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.
Shredded Beef Hard Shell Taco
A hard shell taco with shredded beef topped with lettuce, yellow cheese and tomatoes.
Hard Shell Taco Bean
A hard shell taco with vegetarian bean topped with lettuce, white cheese and tomatoes.
Enchiladas
Meat Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with meat, covered with chili and melted white cheese.
Chicken Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, covered with old style and melted white cheese.
Shredded Beef Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, covered with chili and melted white cheese.
Bean Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with vegetarian bean, covered with old style and melted white cheese.
Meat Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and seasoned ground beef, covered with old style and melted white cheese.
Cheese Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese, covered with old style and melted white cheese.
Meat & Bean Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with meat, vegetarian bean, covered with chili and melted white cheese.
Chorizo Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with chorizo, covered with chili and melted white cheese.
Cheese & Onion Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and diced onion, covered with old style and melted white cheese.
Seafood Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla filled with seafood, covered with chili and melted white cheese.
Burritos
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Shredded Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with vegetarian beans and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Ground Beef & Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans. Covered with melted yellow cheese.
Guac & Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with guacamole, vegetarian bean and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Guac Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with guacamole and covered with melted yellow cheese.
Super Wet Burritos
Super Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Chicken Super Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Bean Super Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and fried golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Rellenos
Cheese Relleno
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with white cheese. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.
Meat Relleno
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.
Seafood Relleno
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with a blend of seafood delicacies. Fried, covered with ranchero sauce and melted white cheese.
Tostadas
Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with fresh, seasoned ground beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Chicken Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh shredded chicken, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Shredded Beef Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh shredded beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Bean Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh made vegetarian beans covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Meat & Bean Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh, seasoned ground and vegetarian beans, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Guacamole Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh guacamole, made in house daily, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh made vegetarian bean and shredded beef, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Guacamole & Bean Tostada
A crisp corn tortilla with our fresh guacamole, made in house daily, and vegetarian beans, covered with lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Soup & Salads
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Our seasoned ground beef, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad
Our seasoned shredded chicken, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
Shredded Beef Taco Salad
Our seasoned shredded beef, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
Bean Taco Salad
Our perfectly seasoned pinto beans, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
Steak Fajita Salad
Strips of grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Veggie Fajita Salad
Gilled mixed vegetables, cubanelle peppers, red peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Jumbo Shrimp grilled to perfection with cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Mahi-Mahi Fiesta Salad
Mahi Mahi, grilled red peppers and white cheese, served on a fresh garden salad with crispy flour tortilla strips, fresh cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing.
Small Garden Salad
A mixture of lettuce, cucumbers, sweet red onions, radishes and carrots.
Large Garden Salad
A mixture of lettuce, cucumbers, sweet red onions, radishes and carrots.
Bowl Chili
A bowl of chili served with white cheese and onion
Gringo & Kids
Kid #1 Ques
Cheese Quesadilla - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans
Kid #1 Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans
Kid #2 Taco
Flour Soft Taco - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans
Kid #3 Dog
Senor Hot Dog - Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans
Kid #4 Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets. Served with fries, rice, beans, or rice + beans
Burger Deluxe
Char-Grilled Hamburger - 8oz with lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle and french fries.
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Char-Grilled Hamburger - 8oz with melted cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle and french fries.
French Fries
Hot Dog
Sides
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Rice & Beans
Beans
Side Mexican Rice
Side White Rice
Side of Jalapeno
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Corn Tortillas
Veg Side
French Fries
Side of White Cheese
Side of Yellow Cheese
Side of Dressing
Mixed Vegetables
Side Avocado
Si Pico
Ground Beef SIde
Chicken Side
Shredded Beef Side
Side Chili
Side Ranchero
Side Old Style Chili Sauce
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Served with your choice of honey, strawberry, caramel, or chocolate topping, with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Chimichanga Cheesecake
Cheesecake rolled in flour tortilla, deep fried, and served with ice cream, caramel, and whipped cream.
Chocolate Amore
Chocolate rolled in a flour tortilla deep fired and served with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and topped with whipped cream.
Sopapiaz
A crispy flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon, honey, and melted cheese.
Sopapiaz Ala Mode
A crispy flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon, honey, and melted cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Sundae
Vanilla ice cream served with your choice of chocolate, pineapple, strawberry or caramel topping.