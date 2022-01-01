Mount Clemens restaurants you'll love
More about Gus' Coney Island
Gus' Coney Island
55 N Main St, Mount Clemens
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$2.15
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
|Big Beakfast
|$7.00
Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.25
Served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup.
More about Foundation Cafe'
Foundation Cafe'
43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$4.00
AVAILABLE UNTIL 7PM
|Breakfast Sandwich-Bacon
|$2.00
With 2 Bacon Slices
|French Fries -Large Order
|$2.99
AVAILABLE UNTIL 7PM
More about New Age Noodles
RAMEN
New Age Noodles
143 N Main St, Mt Clemens
|Popular items
|Bubble Shake
Our delicious frozen bubble shakes with fruit, your choice of milk and your choice of boba pearl
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.50
Delicate dough wrapped around a sweet and spicy cream cheese filling highlighting both real and imitation crab. Served w/ housemade Asian Mac Sauce
|Weekly Steam Buns
|$9.00
Our steam buns change weekly (sometimes twice in a week) depending on what Toom is up to. Typically served w/ sauce on the side.