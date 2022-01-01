Mount Clemens restaurants you'll love

Mount Clemens restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Clemens

Mount Clemens's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Mount Clemens restaurants

Gus' Coney Island image

 

Gus' Coney Island

55 N Main St, Mount Clemens

Popular items
Hot Dog$2.15
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
Big Beakfast$7.00
Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.
Chicken Wings$11.25
Served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup.
Foundation Cafe' image

 

Foundation Cafe'

43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens

Popular items
Cheeseburger$4.00
AVAILABLE UNTIL 7PM
Breakfast Sandwich-Bacon$2.00
With 2 Bacon Slices
French Fries -Large Order$2.99
AVAILABLE UNTIL 7PM
New Age Noodles image

RAMEN

New Age Noodles

143 N Main St, Mt Clemens

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
Popular items
Bubble Shake
Our delicious frozen bubble shakes with fruit, your choice of milk and your choice of boba pearl
Crab Rangoons$8.50
Delicate dough wrapped around a sweet and spicy cream cheese filling highlighting both real and imitation crab. Served w/ housemade Asian Mac Sauce
Weekly Steam Buns$9.00
Our steam buns change weekly (sometimes twice in a week) depending on what Toom is up to. Typically served w/ sauce on the side.
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN image

 

OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens

Popular items
2oz Ranch$0.50
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Hand Dipped Chicken Tenders Pound$14.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Clemens

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

