Johnny Z's Pizza - Cass Mount Clemens

review star

No reviews yet

428 Cass Ave.

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Build Your Own
Cheese Bread
Sm Build Your Own

Breads

Bread Sticks

$5.00+

Cheese Bread

$7.00+

Gluten Free Cheesebreads

$12.00+

Ciabatta Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Greek Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pizza Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.00

Dill Pickle Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$9.00

Hawaiian Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich

$9.00

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.00

Wings

1 LB Wings

$11.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$7.00+

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Sm BYO Salad

$7.00

Lg BYO Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread

$6.00

8in Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

8in Brownie

$6.00

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Creamy Cheese Dip

$1.75

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Napkins

Forks

Plates

Sd Anchovy

$3.00

Sd Jalapeno

$1.00

Sd Pineapple

$1.00

Sd Yellow Pepper

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.75

Dough Ball

$5.00

Small Pizzas

Sm Build Your Own

$8.00

Sm BLT

$13.00

Sm BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Sm Hawaiian

$13.00

Sm Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$13.00

Sm Meat Lover

$14.00

Sm Veggie Lover

$14.00

Sm Super Special

$14.00

Sm Everything

$15.00

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Sm Dill Pickle Pizza

$14.00

Medium Pizzas

Md Build Your Own

$10.00

Md BLT

$15.00

Md BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Md Hawaiian

$15.00

Md Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Md Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.00

Md Meat Lover

$16.00

Md Veggie Lover

$16.00

Md Super Special

$16.00

Md Everything

$17.00

Md Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Md Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Md Dill Pickle Pizza

$16.00

Large Pizzas

Lg Build Your Own

$12.00

Lg BLT

$17.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Lg Hawaiian

$17.00

Lg Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.00

Lg Meat Lover

$18.00

Lg Veggie Lover

$18.00

Lg Super Special

$18.00

Lg Everything

$19.00

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Lg Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Lg Dill Pickle Pizza

$18.00

XL Pizzas

XL Build Your Own

$17.00

XL BLT

$24.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.00

XL Hawaiian

$24.00

XL Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$24.00

XL Meat Lover

$26.00

XL Veggie Lover

$26.00

XL Super Special

$26.00

XL Everything

$28.00

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

XL Cheeseburger Pizza

$28.00

XL Pickle Pizza

$26.00

Pizza Slice

PIzza Slice

$2.50

Drink

20 OZ Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Red Pop

$1.50

20 OZ Rock & Rye

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock

20 OZ Black Cherry

$1.50

20 OZ Diet Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Cherry Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Mist Twist

$1.50

20 OZ Moon Mist

$1.50

20 OZ Ohana Lemonade

$1.50

20 OZ Orange

$1.50

20 OZ Root Beer

$1.50

20 OZ Creme Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Independent local pizzeria offering the very best in takeout and delivery pizza

Website

Location

428 Cass Ave., Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

