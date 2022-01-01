Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Macomb

Go
Macomb restaurants
Toast

Macomb restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Wrap$9.49
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about The Coney Grille
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA$16.25
Chicken Fajita$16.25
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.
More about El Charro

Browse other tasty dishes in Macomb

Chili

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Fried Ice Cream

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Macomb to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (27 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston