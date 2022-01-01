Chicken fajitas in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Fajita Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla Wrap. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
FRENCH FRIES
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$16.25
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.25
Grilled chicken with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom with a side of beans & rice. Served with a side of lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and three flour tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6
|$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.