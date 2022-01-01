Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Macomb

Go
Macomb restaurants
Toast

Macomb restaurants that serve chili

The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Plain Chili$4.49
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.
Chili Dog OML$9.99
3 Egg Omelette with Diced Hot Dog, Onions and Chili with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
Chili Fries$3.99
More about The Coney Grille
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Side Old Style Chili Sauce$1.00
Poblano Chili Relleno Dinner$16.99
Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, white cheese or a blend of seafood delicasies. Covered with ranchero sauce and white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Side Chili$1.00
More about El Charro

Browse other tasty dishes in Macomb

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Map

More near Macomb to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (27 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston