Chili in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve chili
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Bowl of Plain Chili
|$4.49
Our finest, all natural, high quality coney style chili.
|Chili Dog OML
|$9.99
3 Egg Omelette with Diced Hot Dog, Onions and Chili with your choice of Cheese served with Hash Browns, Toast and Jelly. Egg Whites or Egg Beaters are available.
|Chili Fries
|$3.99
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Side Old Style Chili Sauce
|$1.00
|Poblano Chili Relleno Dinner
|$16.99
Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, white cheese or a blend of seafood delicasies. Covered with ranchero sauce and white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
|Side Chili
|$1.00