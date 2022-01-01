Go
El Grifo

Craft Beer & Vegan Joint |
97 Betances

Popular Items

Carrot Nut Cake$9.95
Avena$6.00
Cereal caliente cocido en leche de coco y especias hasta quedar espeso, servido con nueces mixtas y frutas frescas y deshidratadas.
Brunch Menu [Available Only Saturdays 9-1 & Sundays 9-1]
Take Out Utensils [Napkin+Fork+Knife]$0.75
Please let us know if you need any of these items with your take-out order.
Compostable Utensils [Napkin+Fork+Knife]
Even their bag is compostable!
Pumpkin Pancakes$16.00
Take Out Spoons$0.25
Please let us know if you need any of these items with your take-out order.
Compostable Spoon
Even the bag is compostable!
Cocopao [GF]$6.00
Asopao’ de arroz integral con gandúles hecho con coco, vegetales y ralladura de plátano verde. Servido con cilantro fresco, zanahoria rallada, tomate, hojuelas de coco y aguacate. [ENG] Whole basmati brown rice & Pigeon Peas thick soup made with coconut, vegetables and shredded green plantain. Served with fresh cilantro, carrot shavings, tomato, coconut flakes and avocado.
Animal Lovers$18.00
Pesto sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Steak, Chorizo, Coconut Bacon
French Toast$15.00
Tostadas Francesas hechas en pan de calabaza cuiertas de sirope de chocolate, frutas frescas y nueces tostadas.
Location

97 Betances

Caguas PR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
