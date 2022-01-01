El Grifo
Craft Beer & Vegan Joint |
Come in and enjoy!
The prep time assigned by this app is just an estimate. Prep times usually fluctuate between 45 to 65 mins. If you need any extra information, assistance or have any questions please call.
97 Betances
Popular Items
Location
97 Betances
Caguas PR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pilo's Beach Club
Come in and enjoy!
Crudos Fusion Art - Wynwood
Come in and enjoy!
Harry's Pizzeria
Chef Michael Schwartz's neighborhood American pizzeria serving quick-fired pizza, snacks, fresh salads, entrées. Craft beer & wine too!
YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT
arepa.bar
Come in and enjoy!