El Primos - The Vault
Come in and enjoy!
2300 Matlock Rd Suite 31
Location
2300 Matlock Rd Suite 31
Mansfield TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
El Primo’s
El Primo's Mexican Grill & Cantina uses fresh quality ingredients to create original hand-crafted recipes every single day.
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Mansfield
Come in and enjoy!
Hearth Cafe Mansfield
Come in and enjoy!
Pollo Regio
Online ordering made easy.