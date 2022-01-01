Taquikardia

Go
A family owned restaurant with more than 30 years of combined experience, we are delighted to bring to you three authentic cuisines under one rooftop. Continuing with Texan tradition of Tex-Mex foods, and including two important cultural foods from Mexico, the tradition of Tacos, and fresh seafood from the pacific side of Mexico. We hope that our recipes are of your enjoyment.
Familia Gonzalez-Herrera

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa$2.50
Our home made tomato sauce
Shrimp Taco$3.45
One (1) Baja Beer Battereed Shrimp Tacos
Fish Taco$3.00
One (1) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos on a regular size Corn Tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Sausage and Egg Taco$2.35
sausage scrambled with eggs
Fish Taco Plate$8.25
Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce
Chorizo and Egg Taco$2.35
chorizo scrambled with eggs
Picadillo Crispy Taco Plate$8.55
ground meat stew on a taco shell with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato
Bacon and Egg Taco$2.35
bacon scrambled with eggs
Flanksteak Taco$3.45
One (1) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos
Location

Venus TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
