El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
3645 Gulf Shores Pkwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3645 Gulf Shores Pkwy
Gulf Shores AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tuscany Pizza and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Safari Club
Come in and enjoy!
Acme Oyster House
Come in and enjoy!
Cantina La Luz - G.S AL
Come in and enjoy! Mi casa es su casa!