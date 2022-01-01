Go
Toast

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

831 N Section St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1859 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

831 N Section St

Fairhope AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL

No reviews yet

Southern Fusion Eatery

Southern Chill - The Mill - Fairhope, AL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fairhope Burger Company

No reviews yet

AMERICAN WAGYU SMASH BURGERS!

Section Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Welcome to Section Street Pizza's online ordering platform! We pride ourselves on serving fresh, homemade fair, and we strive to provide excellent customer service. If you need any assistance, with your order, please don't hesitate to call us at 251-929-4998! See you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston